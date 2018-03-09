15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Education Minister sets out ambitions for education and training sector at city conference

By GBFM News
March 9, 2018

Time posted: 12:50 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Education Minister has told a city conference that he wants Ireland to be the European leader in education and training by 2026.

Minister Richard Bruton has addressed the Association of Community and Comprehensive Schools conference at the Galmont Hotel today.

He says Ireland’s education and training sector is performing well, with Irish pupils among the best educated in Europe.

Minister Bruton is at NUI Galway now where he’s attending a panel discussion on the higher education sector.

This afternoon, he’ll turn the first sod on the site of the new school for Presentation College Athenry.

The Minister will also deliver an update on the long awaited construction project.

The sod turning takes place at the site for the new school at Raheen at 3.30 this afternoon.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Friday March 9th 2018
Slight drop in unemployment across Galway
March 9, 2018
Sentence hearing for Ballinasloe native Kieran Creaven delayed
March 9, 2018
Slight drop in unemployment across Galway
March 9, 2018
TD criticizes lack of movement on Galway repair and lease housing scheme

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
March 9, 2018
Three Connacht Academy players sign senior contracts
March 9, 2018
Corofin’s Gary Sice Looks Forward To The AIB GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Club Championship Final
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK