Educate Together to host Oranmore meeting on planned secondary school for city

By GBFM News
July 4, 2018

Time posted: 4:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place next Monday (9/7) as part of a campaign to secure a second-level Educate Together school for Galway.

Earlier this year, (13/4) the Department of Education approved plans for a new secondary school for the Galway/Oranmore catchment area.

The department has recently launched an online voting system to determine the school’s prefered model of patronage.

Four patrons have applied to run the new school – Educate Together, Scoil Sinéad Limited, the GRETB and the Bishop of Tuam, Killala & Achonry.

It’s expected the new school would open in 2019.

The campaign behind Educate Together’s bid is urging eligible parents to attend the meeting on Monday at 8pm in The Maldron Hotel Oranmore.

