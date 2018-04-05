15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Educate Together secondary school campaigners to meet Galway TDs

By GBFM News
April 5, 2018

Time posted: 8:02 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Campaigners who hope to secure an Educate Together second level school for Galway will meet with local TDs next week. (9/4)

Members of the Galway Educate Together Second Level Startup group will meet with Galway TDs ahead of the Department of Education’s midterm review of its school building programme.

The delegation hopes to highlight the need for a new post primary school in Galway.

While there are a number of Educate Together primary schools throughout the county, The Department of Education has yet to announce a new secondary school for Galway.

The Galway Startup Group visited Dublin before Christmas to present over 1700 signatures in support of the project to the government.

The campaigners will meet with local TDs on Monday to discuss the matter.

