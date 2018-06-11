Eddie McCormack wins Connacht Stroke Play Championship

Eddie McCormack from Galway Bay Golf Club won yesterday’s Connacht Stroke Play Championship at Portumna Golf Club with a final round of 72 that saw him two shots clear of Sean Flanagan of County Sligo. The win sees him move to 8th in the Bridgestone Order of Merit. It was also a good day for Devin Morley of Oughterard who finished third, just three shots behind McCormack.

Connacht Stroke Play Championship

Portumna Golf Club

Sunday 10 June

Final Scores

283 E McCormack (Galway Bay), 70, 70, 71, 72

285 S Flanagan (Co. Sligo), 71, 73, 72, 69

286 D Morley (Oughterard), 70, 72, 72, 72

288 P Coughlan (Castleknock), 76, 70, 70, 72; K Murphy (Dun Laoghaire), 72, 69, 76, 71; P McKeever (Castle), 72, 69, 73, 74

289 P O’Keeffe (Douglas), 71, 76, 74, 68

290 R Black (Hilton Templepatrick), 74, 73, 73, 70

291 M McClean (Malone Golf Club), 70, 78, 72, 71

292 S Walsh (Portmarnock), 75, 75, 73, 69; J McLoughlin (Portumna), 73, 70, 75, 74

293 T Ford (Co. Sligo), 73, 76, 73, 71

294 E Griffin (Waterford), 73, 71, 71, 79

295 E Long (Monkstown), 77, 73, 67, 78; H Foley (The Royal Dublin), 72, 73, 74, 76

296 R O’Doherty (Enniscrone), 76, 74, 76, 70; M Boucher (Carton House), 75, 68, 74, 79; A Fahy (Dun Laoghaire), 74, 74, 73, 75; L Nolan (Galway), 74, 73, 77, 72

297 J Hearn (Tramore), 75, 74, 75, 73; P Murphy (Rosslare), 73, 75, 73, 76

298 G Royston (Cotswold Downs (SA)), 73, 71, 82, 72; A Ryan (Thurles), 72, 75, 73, 78

299 D Kitt (Athenry), 77, 72, 73, 77; T Plunkett (Crover House), 74, 75, 75, 75; C Woodroofe (Dun Laoghaire), 73, 74, 79, 73; J Lyons (Galway), 68, 74, 80, 77

300 S Mc Dermott (Co. Cavan), 73, 71, 80, 76; S Hogan (Nenagh), 71, 76, 74, 79

301 J Hickey (Cork), 74, 74, 76, 77

302 A McDaid (Palmerstown Stud), 73, 75, 76, 78; P Connolly (Killeen Castle), 71, 77, 77, 77

304 D Reddan Jnr (Nenagh), 74, 74, 78, 78; A Smith (Mullingar), 73, 76, 79, 76; B McGarry (Birr), 72, 73, 78, 81

305 D Brady (Co. Sligo), 77, 72, 81, 75

307 R O’Connor (Co. Sligo), 73, 75, 80, 79

308 E O’Brien (Clontarf), 77, 73, 81, 77

311 C Butler (Kinsale), 72, 77, 78, 84

MC M Shiel (Galway Bay), 77, 75; J Temple (Portmarnock), 77, 76; J Mc Donnell (Forrest Little), 77, 77; D McAleenon (Edenmore), 77, 77; A Hill (Athenry), 78, 77; J Keane (Lahinch), 78, 77; L Power (Galway), 78, 77; M Kennelly (Galway Bay), 78, 78; C Geraghty (Laytown & Bettystown), 75, 81; M Nolan (Dun Laoghaire), 75, 81; S Ledbury (Louvain la Neuve (Beg)), 75, 81; M MacGrath (Lahinch), 81, 76; E Leonard (Wentworth Golf Club), 78, 79; J McCarthy (Stackstown), 77, 80; S Brady (Galway), 76, 81; T O’Connor (Athlone), 80, 78; R Knightly (The Royal Dublin), 76, 82; M Fitzsimons (Ardglass), 82, 78; H O’Hare (Fortwilliam), 79, 81; H Gillivan (Westport), 79, 81; M Healy (Kinsale), 78, 82; A Gaynor (Co. Sligo), 78, 82; D Crawford (Bundoran), 76, 84; P Carey (Nenagh), 81, 80; P Brennan (Belvoir Park), 80, 81; H Duggan (Kilkenny), 84, 78; G Fitzmaurice (Balcarrick), 79, 83; M McKenna (Dun Laoghaire), 77, 85; S McGlynn (Portmarnock), 77, 86

DQ S O’Brien (Nenagh)

RTD I O’Rourke (The Royal Dublin)

WD J Sugrue (Mallow) E Smith (Laytown & Bettystown), 76, 73, WD

NR R Kenny (Arklow)

RTD G Carr (Mullingar); R Brazill (Naas)