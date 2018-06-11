15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Mornin

Molly in the Mornin

Eddie McCormack wins Connacht Stroke Play Championship

By Sport GBFM
June 11, 2018

Time posted: 6:55 am

Eddie McCormack from Galway Bay Golf Club won yesterday’s Connacht Stroke Play Championship at Portumna Golf Club with a final round of 72 that saw him two shots clear of Sean Flanagan of County Sligo. The win sees him move to 8th in the Bridgestone Order of Merit. It was also a good day for Devin Morley of Oughterard who finished third, just three shots behind McCormack.

Connacht Stroke Play Championship
Portumna Golf Club
Sunday 10 June
Final Scores

283 E McCormack (Galway Bay), 70, 70, 71, 72
285 S Flanagan (Co. Sligo), 71, 73, 72, 69
286 D Morley (Oughterard), 70, 72, 72, 72
288 P Coughlan (Castleknock), 76, 70, 70, 72; K Murphy (Dun Laoghaire), 72, 69, 76, 71; P McKeever (Castle), 72, 69, 73, 74
289 P O’Keeffe (Douglas), 71, 76, 74, 68
290 R Black (Hilton Templepatrick), 74, 73, 73, 70
291 M McClean (Malone Golf Club), 70, 78, 72, 71
292 S Walsh (Portmarnock), 75, 75, 73, 69; J McLoughlin (Portumna), 73, 70, 75, 74
293 T Ford (Co. Sligo), 73, 76, 73, 71
294 E Griffin (Waterford), 73, 71, 71, 79
295 E Long (Monkstown), 77, 73, 67, 78; H Foley (The Royal Dublin), 72, 73, 74, 76
296 R O’Doherty (Enniscrone), 76, 74, 76, 70; M Boucher (Carton House), 75, 68, 74, 79; A Fahy (Dun Laoghaire), 74, 74, 73, 75; L Nolan (Galway), 74, 73, 77, 72
297 J Hearn (Tramore), 75, 74, 75, 73; P Murphy (Rosslare), 73, 75, 73, 76
298 G Royston (Cotswold Downs (SA)), 73, 71, 82, 72; A Ryan (Thurles), 72, 75, 73, 78
299 D Kitt (Athenry), 77, 72, 73, 77; T Plunkett (Crover House), 74, 75, 75, 75; C Woodroofe (Dun Laoghaire), 73, 74, 79, 73; J Lyons (Galway), 68, 74, 80, 77
300 S Mc Dermott (Co. Cavan), 73, 71, 80, 76; S Hogan (Nenagh), 71, 76, 74, 79
301 J Hickey (Cork), 74, 74, 76, 77
302 A McDaid (Palmerstown Stud), 73, 75, 76, 78; P Connolly (Killeen Castle), 71, 77, 77, 77
304 D Reddan Jnr (Nenagh), 74, 74, 78, 78; A Smith (Mullingar), 73, 76, 79, 76; B McGarry (Birr), 72, 73, 78, 81
305 D Brady (Co. Sligo), 77, 72, 81, 75
307 R O’Connor (Co. Sligo), 73, 75, 80, 79
308 E O’Brien (Clontarf), 77, 73, 81, 77
311 C Butler (Kinsale), 72, 77, 78, 84

MC M Shiel (Galway Bay), 77, 75; J Temple (Portmarnock), 77, 76; J Mc Donnell (Forrest Little), 77, 77; D McAleenon (Edenmore), 77, 77; A Hill (Athenry), 78, 77; J Keane (Lahinch), 78, 77; L Power (Galway), 78, 77; M Kennelly (Galway Bay), 78, 78; C Geraghty (Laytown & Bettystown), 75, 81; M Nolan (Dun Laoghaire), 75, 81; S Ledbury (Louvain la Neuve (Beg)), 75, 81; M MacGrath (Lahinch), 81, 76; E Leonard (Wentworth Golf Club), 78, 79; J McCarthy (Stackstown), 77, 80; S Brady (Galway), 76, 81; T O’Connor (Athlone), 80, 78; R Knightly (The Royal Dublin), 76, 82; M Fitzsimons (Ardglass), 82, 78; H O’Hare (Fortwilliam), 79, 81; H Gillivan (Westport), 79, 81; M Healy (Kinsale), 78, 82; A Gaynor (Co. Sligo), 78, 82; D Crawford (Bundoran), 76, 84; P Carey (Nenagh), 81, 80; P Brennan (Belvoir Park), 80, 81; H Duggan (Kilkenny), 84, 78; G Fitzmaurice (Balcarrick), 79, 83; M McKenna (Dun Laoghaire), 77, 85; S McGlynn (Portmarnock), 77, 86
DQ S O’Brien (Nenagh)

RTD I O’Rourke (The Royal Dublin)
WD J Sugrue (Mallow) E Smith (Laytown & Bettystown), 76, 73, WD
NR R Kenny (Arklow)
RTD G Carr (Mullingar); R Brazill (Naas)

 

Eddie McCormack with daughter Aoife after his win at Portumna The Galway Bay member won by two strokes from Sean Flanagan of Co Sligo. He climbs to 8th in the Bridgestone Order of Merit following this win.

print
Sport
Galway GAA Results
June 11, 2018
Galway GAA Results
June 10, 2018
Galway V Dublin – The Commentary
June 9, 2018
Galway show they mean business from the start

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

June 10, 2018
Public meeting to discuss controversial plan for city Westwood Hotel
June 10, 2018
Film star Liam Neeson in talks to produce film on Tuam Mother and Baby Home

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline