Easter Saturday – Live from Turoe Pet Farm, Bulluan, Loughrea

On Saturday we broadcast live from Turoe Pet Farm, Bullaun, Loughrea from 9am right through the day for their Easter Activities with Easter egg giveaways. Join us this Saturday for a day of fun, and a visit from the Easter Bunny and Easter Chicken from 1:30pm.

Turoe Pet Farm is home to a wide variety of animals including pigs, cockerels, ponies, rabbits, donkeys, goats, ducks, Scottish highland cows, lamas and many more.

Turoe Pet Farm offers many opportunities for people to enjoy a fun-filled day out. No matter what the weather conditions are, there is always something to do!

One can take a leisurely walk around the 14 acre farm and enjoy the beautiful tranquil setting, fresh country air and the delightful sound of birdsongs. Or go indoors to experience the excitement of children of all ages bouncing their way around the “Inflatable City” – one of Europe’s largest bouncing castles.

