Easter Monday – Live From Loughwell Farm, Moycullen, Galway

There is no end to fun and games at Loughwell Farm Park this Easter. Join us Easter Monday as we broadcast live from 12 to 6pm. Marc Roberts and Doc spend the afternoon at Loughwell Farm and will keep you up to date with all the fun and games and as usual playing music you love.

This weekend at Loughwell farm help the Easter bunny save Christmas in their EASTER EGGTRAVAGANZA SHOWS on Easter Saturday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday!. The Easter shows last approx 20-30 minutes and costs €2.50 per child attending (optional). Each child attending show will get a full sized chocolate egg. NO NEED TO BOOK: shows will run throughout the day (times of shows will be subject to availability).

Open for the two weeks of the Easter Holidays from Sat 24th March to Sunday 8th April incl.

EXCITING MAJOR EXPANSION AT LOUGHWELL FARM 2018

At Loughwell Farm Park- whatever the weather –you’ll find plenty to see and do with activities for all ages. They are one of the most popular attractions in the West of Ireland with acres of indoor and outdoor fun for all the family. There is no need to pre-book a day out at Loughwell Farm Park—-just come along for a great day of family Fun! The setting for Loughwell Farm Park is breath taking with a 360 degree Connemara backdrop just 20 minutes from Galway city. The Farm Park has been carefully designed to fit naturally into the Connemara landscape with stone roundabouts, beech lined walkways, hand crafted timber play villages, duck pond and use of natural materials such as sand, timber and stone boulders. Loughwell Farm Park has many friendly animals including pot bellied pigs, miniature ponies, sheep, goats, chickens and many more. All guest love the daily list of animal activities which include the supervised feeding of the goats and cuddling the rabbits. Loughwell Farm Park is a fun filled day of family entertainment and is jam packed full of fantastic activities for children and adults. They have over 12,000 square feet of indoor entertainment including their super indoor play structure with what they consider to be the best selection of slides in Ireland! They also have indoor skittle lanes, an indoor construction area and an indoor didi car track. Outdoors , you can practice a putt on the mini golf course, drive the go karts, race against each other on the obstacle course, play in the huge timber covered sand pit, take a ride on the pony and trap and of course go for a spin around the farm on the famous barrel train!! Loughwell Farm Park, Moycullen offers a magical experience and a great value day out in the beautiful Connemara countryside whatever the weather, that will appeal to the whole family, friends, schools and clubs. For more details click HERE