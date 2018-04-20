15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

East Galway Landfill removed from EPA ‘name and shame’ list

By GBFM News
April 20, 2018

Time posted: 3:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The East Galway Residual Landfill site has been removed from an EPA ‘name and shame’ list for breaching environmental regulations.

The site near Ballinasloe was previously included on the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Priority Sites List for Enforcement.

The list was developed to rank industrial and waste licensed sites nationwide, based on factors including complaints, incidents and compliance investigations.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 4…

April 20, 2018
April 20, 2018
April 20, 2018
April 20, 2018
April 20, 2018
