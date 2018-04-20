East Galway Landfill removed from EPA ‘name and shame’ list

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The East Galway Residual Landfill site has been removed from an EPA ‘name and shame’ list for breaching environmental regulations.

The site near Ballinasloe was previously included on the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Priority Sites List for Enforcement.

The list was developed to rank industrial and waste licensed sites nationwide, based on factors including complaints, incidents and compliance investigations.

