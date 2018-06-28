€750k funding announced for Galway arts groups

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Three quarters of a million euro in funding has been announced for arts organisations and festivals across Galway.

The allocation is under the Arts Council’s 10 year strategy entitled ‘Making Great Art Work’.

The largest award is to the Decadent Theatre Company which received 190 thousand euro – followed by Tulca at 180 thousand.

Other allocations include 90 thousand euro for the Cuirt Festival of Literature, 60 thousand euro for Doire Press and 52 thousand for the Galway Music Residency.

Fine Gael Galway West Deputy and Junior Minister Sean Kyne says the allocation is a strong recognition of the talent in Galway’s arts sector.