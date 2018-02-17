15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

€70K for anti-dumping projects across Galway

By GBFM News
February 17, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Funding of almost seventy thousand euro has been announced for projects across Galway to tackle illegal dumping.

It’s after Minister Michael Ring described illegal dumping as a ‘national disgrace’ during the launch of the 2018 Anti-Dumping Initiative this week.

The latest allocation will support projects at eight locations across the county.

These are Polleeny, Barna; Station Road, Gort; Curraghline, Headford Road; Parkmore, Tuam; Pollyboy, Kellysgrove; Abbey Bog, Tuam; Cloontooa/Cloonascragh, Tuam; and Thoor Ballylee Castle.

The funding will provide for the clean-up of blackspots and the installation of measures to prevent any recurrance of illegal dumping.

Galway East Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon says illegal dumping is a ‘blight’ on communities across the county.

