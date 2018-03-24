€3m for research projects at NUI Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Six researchers at NUI Galway have been awarded €3 million in funding to conduct ground breaking research in a range of sectors.

The funding is being allocated under the Irish Research Council’s new Laureate Awards for ‘frontier research’ projects.

Six NUI Galway researchers will receive funding under the Irish Research Council’s new Laureate Awards – to conduct ground-breaking research in the Biomedical Science and Engineering, and the Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

Dr. Alvaro Llorente-Berzal will investigate the implication of the endocannabinoid system on chronic neuropathic pain in different sexes.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ted Vaughan is researching the multi-scale mechanics of bone fragility in type-2 diabetes.

While Dr. Katarzyna Whysall is researching potential microRNA-based therapeutics for the wasting of muscles.

Professor Laoise McNamara is developing models to mimic the complex environment of abnormal growths in bones to explore potential treatments.

Intellectual exchanges between Ireland, Brittany and Francia in areas such as astronomy and cosmology between 750 and 1000 AD are the focus of Dr Jacopo Bisagni.

While Dr. Riona Ni Fhrighil is researching human rights and modern Irish poetry.