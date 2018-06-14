€1,500 cash prize for Vaughanshoes.ie Best Dressed Lady at Ballinrobe

Details have been announced for the Best Dressed Lady Competition at Ballinrobe Racecourse on Tuesday 26th June, the Vaughanshoes.ie Ladies Day. TV fashion stylist, broadcaster and personal shopper, Marietta Doran will be guest judge, with the lucky winner scooping a fantastic cash prize of €1,500.

Following the success of last year’s event, local company, Vaughan Shoes are once again supporting the popular evening event, sponsoring the Ladies Day competition. With shops in Ballinrobe, Claremorris and Castlebar, family-owned Vaughan Shoes is one of the leading shoe store chains in the west of Ireland. Vaughan Shoes recently won Irelands Best New Website 2018 at the Retail Excellence awards.

There is no pre-registration for the competition, just simply look out for the Best Dressed judge and spotters on the day. The finalists will be announced after the fifth race.

The feature race is the Treacy’s Pharmacies Irish EBF Fillies Handicap valued at €25,000, and the first of a seven-race Flat card kicks off at 5:45pm

Donal Vaughan of Vaughan Shoes “We are delighted to be associated with Ladies Day at Ballinrobe Racecourse or the fourth year in a row. Ladies Day has become an important event in the Ballinrobe racing calendar and each year the standard just seems to be getting better and better and the effort put in never ceases to amaze me. Sponsoring ladies day at Ballinrobe Racecourse is the perfect fit for us.”

John Flannelly, Manager of Ballinrobe Racecourse, said: “Ladies Day has become the social highlight of the year at Ballinrobe Racecourse. Once again we are delighted to have Vaughanshoes.ie as our main sponsor and Marietta Doran as our fashion judge. We are looking forward to a great evening on June 26th”

The winner of last year’s Vaughan Shoes Ladies Day was Caroline Whelan, a newly-qualified primary school teacher and event planner from Ardrahan in County Galway. Caroline wore a royal blue jumpsuit from Sarah Jane Boutique in Magherafelt in County Derry and her headpiece was by Galway-based milliner Caithriona King.

Raceday tickets can be purchased online at www.ballinroberacecourse.ie, or contact the office on 094-9541811, email: [email protected]