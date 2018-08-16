€10,000 Fund Your Future with HC Financial

HC Financial Advisers Limited, trading as HC Financial is an Irish financial advisory business established 30 years ago in the West of Ireland, in Autumn 1988. To mark this 30 year milestone HC Financial would like to give something back to our community and have decided upon a competition aimed at giving someone finishing secondary school a cash boost as they progress on to the next stage in their life – whether that be work, college, apprenticeship or whatever.

HC Financial know that finishing secondary school is a key moment in life and in many ways marks a transition from being minded and cared for by our family to standing on our own two feet. A time when having a bit of a helping hand financially will be much appreciated. HC Financial business is built around helping their clients manage and plan their future finances so this promotion is very much aligned with their business.

Galway Bay FM is proud to support the HC Financial Fund Your Future €10,000 giveaway.

For the next few weeks Galway Bay Fm presenters will randomly select a student registered for this promotion and phone that student live on air. The selected student must answer the phone with the winning phrase FUND MY FUTURE live on air. They will need to answer with that phrase when picking up the phone to be included in our semi final process. 12 students will be chosen by this process. If the first student phoned doesn’t answer with the winning phrase then another random draw is made for the next student and so on. All names are returned to the entrants data base for this promotion and have the chance of having their name pulled again.

The Semi Final

The 12 selected students will go forward to a live on air elimination process which will take place over three days 19th, 20th, 21st September 2018. Each student will be joined on air by one parent/guardian and work as a team to answer 5 questions. They will have a choice of difficulty levels to choose from – Higher Level – 200 points, Applied Level – 150 points and Ordinary Level – 100 points. The first answer given by either parents or student will be the only accepted answer. The six highest scoring candidates will be award a place in our grand final. The six up successful candidate will be given a €50 One4All voucher compliments of HC Financial.

In the event of a tie on scores a draw will take place to assign remaining places available. If necessary a representative of HC Financial will carry out this draw live on air on Monday 24th on The Keith Finnegan Show

The Grand Final

A live outside broadcast will be held at HC Financial’s offices in Oranmore on Friday 28th September 2018. During this broadcast the overall winner will be chosen. The six finalist must attend this event or have their representative attend. The finalists will be asked to take part in a simple draw process, details of which will be revealed to participants closer to the actual event. One finalist will win the overall grand prize of a Fund Your Future €5,000 cheque from HC Financial and the remaining 5 finalist will each win a Fund Your Future €1,000 cheque from HC Financial

The Registration

Parents and guardian of students who have finished school in 2018 are asked to register their son or daughter for this promotion. Students can also register themselves. Registration is through Galway Bay Fm text line 53995 or via this web page (see ENTER below). Parents names and phone number and the student name and phone number is need to register.

Text FUND to 53995 followed by names and numbers e.g. FUND MUM A 08********** Student B 08************.

Registration through this web page requires submitting similar personal information.

Successful candidates will be contacted by a member of the Galway Bay Fm promotions team to validate details submitted.

Eligibility & Entry Rules

• Entrants must have sat the Leaving Certificate in 2018.

• Proof of having sat the 2018 Leaving Certificate examinations (the Irish State Examinations) will be required from semi-finalists before any prizes can be awarded.

• Entrants should be 17yrs or older and residents in the Republic of Ireland.

• Staff from HC or their families and friends are not eligible to enter

• Participants or their representatives must be available to attend the Grand Final on the 28th September and be willing to participate in an elimination process live on air

• The Judge’s decision is final and all entrants and finalists must accept the outcome

• 1 entry per applicant

• Parents and/or guardians can enter on behalf of an eligible 3rd party

• Applicants or their representatives (Parents or Guardians) must have completed the registration process in order to qualify for the semi final & final,

Limitations & Obligations (e.g. post-event publicity)

WINNER IS SUBJECT TO VERIFICATION BY THE SPONSOR (HC Financial) AND/OR ADMINISTRATOR (Galway Bay FM). AN ENTRANT IS NOT A WINNER OF THE PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL ENTRANT’S ELIGIBILITY HAS BEEN NOTIFIED THAT VERIFICATION IS COMPLETE.

Except where prohibited by law, acceptance of a prize constitutes permission for HC Financial and Galway Bay FM to use the Winner’s and Runners up’s name, hometown, likeness, statements and other personally identifiable information for promotional, advertising and marketing purposes, in connection with this Promotion.

The Winner will be expected to take part in publicity photos for use by HC Financial and Galway Bay FM on their Social Media platforms and website.

HC Financial will supply all funding of the prize monies and will work in partnership with Galway Bay FM to promote the competition. Galway Bay FM will promote the competition as a partner with HC Financial.