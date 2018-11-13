Dunmore traders to meet over traffic concerns

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Dunmore traders are to meet tomorrow (Weds) to discuss concerns over the impact of traffic management measures at Twenty Minute Hill.

The stretch of road at Carrowmunniagh has been reduced to one lane with a traffic light system in place due to safety concerns.

One road fatality was recorded in the location last year, as well as six serious incidents in the last five months.

It’s understood the traffic light system could be in place for 18 months or more as the design and land acquisition stages are followed through.

