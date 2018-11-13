15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Drive Home

The Big Drive Home

Dunmore traders to meet over traffic concerns

By GBFM News
November 13, 2018

Time posted: 3:21 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Dunmore traders are to meet tomorrow (Weds) to discuss concerns over the impact of traffic management measures at Twenty Minute Hill.

The stretch of road at Carrowmunniagh has been reduced to one lane with a traffic light system in place due to safety concerns.

One road fatality was recorded in the location last year, as well as six serious incidents in the last five months.

It’s understood the traffic light system could be in place for 18 months or more as the design and land acquisition stages are followed through.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news @ 4…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Friday – Live from Stapletons Expert Electrical Tuam 12 -3pm
20 Garda stations in the west have no internet access
November 13, 2018
County accident blackspot to get speed limit under latest review
November 13, 2018
20 Garda stations in the west have no internet access
November 13, 2018
One person injured in Renmore crash

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 13, 2018
Galway Racecourse and Pat Kelly Nominated For Horse Racing Awards
November 13, 2018
West Of Ireland Boxer Looks Forward To December and WBC Title Fight In Castlebar
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK