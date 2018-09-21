15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Dunmore town enhancement works now underway

By GBFM News
September 21, 2018

Time posted: 11:41 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work is now underway on the extensive enhancement works for Dunmore town.

Gibbons Building & Civil Engineering Limited has been awarded the contract for the work on the N83 Main Street through Dunmore, from the church carpark to the Barrack Street/Castle Street junction.

The enhancement work, which will take up to 8 weeks, will also include the town square in Dunmore.

Utility services will also be placed underground, new LED lighting will be installed, there will be new paving on the footpaths at the Square and a new electric car-charging point.

The work will be underway from 8a.m to 6pm daily and there will be disruption to parking at times along Main Street and at the Square.

The road will be open to two-way traffic each evening and some traffic disruption is expected.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
