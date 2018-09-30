Dunmore to Tuam Road to reopen following serious crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Tuam to Dunmore Road is set to reopen around now following a serious crash near Dunmore this morning.

It’s understood the single vehicle crash happened at Quarter at around 10am.

Emergency services – including an air ambulance – attended the scene and one person was taken to University Hospital Galway.

It’s understood their injuries are serious but not life threatening.

Gardai technical teams have been examining the scene this afternoon and the road is set to re-open around now.