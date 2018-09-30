15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Late Night Country

Late Night Country

Dunmore to Tuam Road to reopen following serious crash

By GBFM News
September 30, 2018

Time posted: 5:04 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Tuam to Dunmore Road is set to reopen around now following a serious crash near Dunmore this morning.

It’s understood the single vehicle crash happened at Quarter at around 10am.

Emergency services – including an air ambulance – attended the scene and one person was taken to University Hospital Galway.

It’s understood their injuries are serious but not life threatening.

Gardai technical teams have been examining the scene this afternoon and the road is set to re-open around now.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
IFA to host regional suckler cow and beef market meeting in Ballinasloe
Government agrees to ask Galway voters if they want directly elected mayor
September 30, 2018
Government agrees to ask Galway voters if they want directly elected mayor
September 30, 2018
IFA to host regional suckler cow and beef market meeting in Ballinasloe
September 30, 2018
Dunmore to Tuam Road remains closed following serious crash

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 30, 2018
Galway GAA Gaelic Football Results
September 30, 2018
Moycullen comes out on top in big Galway derby
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK