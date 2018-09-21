Dunmore native Mona O’Donoghue-Concannon scoops 2018 Corrib Oil Women in Farming Award

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Dunmore native Mona O’Donoghue-Concannon has scooped the 2018 Corrib Oil – Women in Farming Award at the National Ploughing Championships.

Mona runs a dairy, beef and suckler farm with her husband, brother and 14-year-old daughter in Cortoon in Tuam

She received a Galway Crystal engraved plate along with €1,000.

The dairy enterprise comprises of sixty Shorthorn, Friesian and Montbéliarde cows, while Shorthorns dominate the sixty-cow-beef herd.

Mona’s brother came to live with her when he sustained a brain injury following the sudden passing of their mother in 2008.

He became a farm partner in 2010 and today, he works alongside his brother-in-law to milk the dairy herd.

Mona is very excited at winning this title for Galway beating entries from nineteen other counties.