15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show (Repeat)

The Keith Finnegan Show (Repeat)

Dunmore native Mona O’Donoghue-Concannon scoops 2018 Corrib Oil Women in Farming Award

By GBFM News
September 21, 2018

Time posted: 5:40 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Dunmore native Mona O’Donoghue-Concannon has scooped the 2018 Corrib Oil – Women in Farming Award at the National Ploughing Championships.

Mona runs a dairy, beef and suckler farm with her husband, brother and 14-year-old daughter in Cortoon in Tuam

She received a Galway Crystal engraved plate along with €1,000.

The dairy enterprise comprises of sixty Shorthorn, Friesian and Montbéliarde cows, while Shorthorns dominate the sixty-cow-beef herd.

Mona’s brother came to live with her when he sustained a brain injury following the sudden passing of their mother in 2008.

He became a farm partner in 2010 and today, he works alongside his brother-in-law to milk the dairy herd.

Mona is very excited at winning this title for Galway beating entries from nineteen other counties.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
30 city community groups to share in €150K funding
Fears over future of air service for the Aran Islands intensify as deadline looms closer
September 21, 2018
Fears over future of air service for the Aran Islands intensify as deadline looms closer
September 21, 2018
30 city community groups to share in €150K funding
September 21, 2018
Plans to expand luxury hotel in Connemara

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 21, 2018
Copeland set for debut as Connacht take on the Scarlets in the Sportsground
September 21, 2018
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK