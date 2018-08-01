Dun Beag creche in Dunmore reopens following Ecoli outbreak

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Dun Beag creche in Dunmore has now reopened following an outbreak of E.Coli VTEC at the facility last month.

The number of confirmed cases of E.Coli at the childcare facility has increased to 15, with four of the cases needing hospitalisation.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the HSE says public health and environmental health officials have inspected the centre.

The creche has now reopened and staff and children who have had two negative results have been approved to return.

E.Coli VTEC can spread in a number of ways including contact with infected animals, contaminated soil, water or certain foods, and can be spread among toddlers who are not toilet trained.

The majority of cases of VTEC get better with no treatment and without hospitalisation.

However, up to 10 per cent of VTEC cases can result in Haemolytic Uraemic Syndrome which can lead to anaemia and kidney failure and requires intensive medical treatment.

The number of cases of VTEC notified in Ireland each year is increasing with 927 cases confirmed in 2017.