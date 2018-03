DUBLIN v GALWAY IN RARE DIVISION 1 FOOTBALL FINAL PAIRING

They may be second and third respectively on the All-Ireland honours list but Allianz Football League final clashes between Dublin and Galway are extremely rare. In fact, they are so rare that next Sunday’s meeting in Croke Park (4.0) will mark only the second meeting of both sides in the final in the 92-year history of the competition.

It’s 51 years since they first met, with Galway beating Dublin by 0-12 to 1-7 in the 1967 ‘home’ final before losing the final proper to New York over two legs in Gaelic Park. The last championship match between Galway and Dublin was the 1983 All-Ireland which Dublin won by two points.

Dublin are in the Allianz Football League Division 1 final for the sixth successive year, having won four-in-a-row in 2013-2016 before losing to Kerry last year. Galway, who were promoted from Division 2 this season, last appeared in the Division 1 final in 2006 when they lost to Kerry.

Galway and Dublin drew (0-13 each) in a Round 6 clash in Pearse Stadium last Sunday week.

Dublin are bidding for their 13th Division 1 title while Galway are seeking their fifth.

The other Divisional finals next weekend are as follows:

Sunday (2.0): Division 2: Cavan v Roscommon, Croke Park

Saturday: Division 3 (5.0): Armagh v Fermanagh, Croke Park

Saturday: Division 4 (3.0): Carlow v Laois, Croke Park

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1 FINAL: DUBLIN V GALWAY

PATHS TO THE FINAL

DUBLIN

Dublin 2-17 Kildare 2-10

Dublin 2-13 Tyrone 1-11

Dublin 0-20 Donegal 0-15

Dublin 2-10 Mayo 0-12

Dublin 2-17 Kerry 0-11

Dublin 0-13 Galway 0-13

Monaghan 2-12 Dublin 0-17

TOP SCORERS

Dean Rock: 1-25 (0-18 frees)

Ciaran Kilkenny: 2-16

Niall Scully: 2-8

GALWAY

Galway 1-9 Tyrone 0-8

Galway 1-12 Donegal 0-14

Galway 1-13 Mayo 0-11

Galway 1-14 Kerry 0-14

Galway 0-17 Monaghan 1-10

Galway 0-13 Dublin 0-13

Galway 0-16 Kildare 0-10

TOP SCORERS

Barry McHugh: 1-21 (0-15 frees, 0-3 ‘45s’)

Shane Walsh: 0-16 (9 frees)

Eamonn Brannigan: 2-9

LAST FIVE ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE MEETINGS

2018: Galway 0-13 Dublin 0-13, Pearse Stadium

2011: Galway 0-15 Dublin 2-9, Pearse Stadium

2010: Galway 1-14 Dublin 0-14, Parnell Park

2009: Galway 3-12 Dublin 0-13, Pearse Stadium

2003: Dublin 0-12 Galway 1-9, Parnell Park

LAST FIVE ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE FINALS

DUBLIN

2017: Kerry 0-20 Dublin 1-16

2016: Dublin 2-18 Kerry 0-13

2015: Dublin 1-21 Cork 2-7

2014: Dublin 3-19 Derry 1-10

2013: Dublin 0-18 Tyrone 0-17

GALWAY

2006: Kerry 2-12 Galway 0-10

2004: Kerry 3-11 Galway 1-16

2001: Mayo 0-13 Galway 0-12

1984: Kerry 1-11 Galway 0-11

1981: Galway 1-11 Roscommon 1-3

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION ONE ROLL OF HONOUR

20 – Kerry (1928-29-31-32-59-61-63-69-71-72-73-74-77-82-84-97-2004-2006-2009-2017)

12 – DUBLIN (1953-55-58-76-78-87-91-93-2013-2014-2015-2016)

11 – Mayo (1934-35-36-37-38-39-41-49-54-70-2001)

7 – Meath (1933-46-51-75-88-90-94)

8 – Cork (1952-56-80-89-99-2010-2011-2012)

6 – Derry (1947-92-95-96-2000-2008)

4 – Down (1960-62-68-83)

4 – GALWAY (1940-57-65-81)

3 – New York (1950-64-67)

2 – Laois (1927-86)

2 – Tyrone (2002-2003)

1 – Armagh (2005)

1 – Cavan (1948)

1 – Longford (1966)

1 – Monaghan (1985)

1 – Offaly (1998)

1 – Roscommon (1979)

1 – Donegal (2007)

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 2 FINAL: CAVAN V ROSCOMMON

Relegated from Division 1 last year, Cavan and Roscommon have wasted no time getting back to the top flight. They both took 11 of a possible 14 points to seal promotion and book a place in the final. They met in Round 6 in Dr. Hyde Park last Sunday week when Roscommon won by 0-15 to 0-13.

PATHS TO THE FINAL

CAVAN

Clare 1-12 Cavan 2-9

Cavan 3-17 Louth 0-14

Cavan 2-14 Meath 1-12

Cavan 0-14 Cork 0-11

Cavan 0-17 Down 0-14

Roscommon 0-15 Cavan 0-13

Cavan 0-17 Tipperary 2-10

ROSCOMMON

Roscommon 2-12 Meath 2-12

Roscommon 1-17 Tipperary 3-9

Down 0-12 Roscommon 0-7

Roscommon 1-21 Louth 0-12

Roscommon 2-19 Clare 2-12

Roscommon 0-15 Cavan 0-13

Roscommon 0-17 Cork 1-11

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 3 FINAL: ARMAGH V FERMANAGH

Fermanagh will return to Division 2 next year after one season in Division 3 while Armagh have ended a two-year stint in Division 3. Both Fermanagh and Armagh took 11 of a possible 14 points. They met in Round 6 in Enniskillen, finishing level on 0-7 each.

Fermanagh led by four points at half-time but Armagh fought to earn a draw, which ensured promotion ahead of their last round game against Wexford which they lost.

PATHS TO THE FINAL

ARMAGH

Armagh 2-17 Sligo 0-9

Armagh 2-17 Westmeath 1-11

Armagh 1-11 Longford 1-10

Armagh 1-15 Offaly 1-9

Armagh 1-15 Derry 0-14

Armagh 0-7 Fermanagh 0-7

Wexford 0-12 Armagh 1-8

FERMANAGH

Fermanagh 3-7 Wexford 2-5

Fermanagh 2-11 Offaly 1-6

Fermanagh 0-13 Sligo 0-8

Fermanagh 1-16 Derry 3-8

Westmeath 0-14 Fermanagh 1-9

Fermanagh 0-7 Armagh 0-7

Fermanagh 1-10 Longford 1-9

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 4 FINAL: CARLOW v LAOIS

They will meet for the second time in six days, with Laois having won by 1-6 to 0-8 last Sunday. Carlow were guaranteed promotion after Round 6 and last Sunday’s win secured a promotion for Laois after one season in Division 4.

PATHS TO THE FINAL

CARLOW

Carlow 2-14 London 2-9

Carlow 2-11 Limerick 0-14

Carlow 2-11 Leitrim 0-5

Carlow 2-12 Waterford 2-9

Carlow 1-17 Wicklow 0-12

Carlow 1-12 Antrim 0-12

Laois 1-6 Carlow 0-8

LAOIS

Laois 2-12 Limerick 0-9

Laois 3-16 Leitrim 3-10

Laois 0-18 Waterford 1-11

Laois 1-16 Wicklow 0-10

Laois 0-17 London 2-9

Laois 1-6 Carlow 0-8

ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE 2018: RESULTS AND FIXTURES

DIVISION 1

Round 1: Dublin 2-17 Kildare 2-10; Galway 1-9 Tyrone 0-8; Kerry 2-18 Donegal 3-14; Mayo 0-13 Monaghan 0-12.

Round 2: Kerry 1-15 Mayo 2-9; Dublin 2-13 Tyrone 1-11; Monaghan 1-10 Kildare 0-12; Galway 1-12 Donegal 0-14.

Round 3: Dublin 0-20 Donegal 0-15; Galway 1-13 Mayo 0-11 Tyrone 1-16 Kildare 0-18; Monaghan 1-13 Kerry 0-14.

Round 4: Dublin 2-10 Mayo 0-12; Monaghan 0-15 Tyrone 0-14; Donegal 1-15 Kildare 3-7; Galway 1-14 Kerry 0-14.

Round 5: Dublin 2-17 Kerry 0-11; Tyrone 2-13 Donegal 1-10; Galway 0-17 Monaghan 1-10 Mayo 1-19 Kildare 1-12.

Round 6: Kerry 0-19 Kildare 0-14; Galway 0-13 Dublin 0-13; Tyrone 2-14 Mayo 0-8; Monaghan 1-16 Donegal 1-10.

Round 7: Donegal 0-13 Mayo 0-13; Monaghan 2-12 Dublin 0-17; Galway 0-16 Kildare 0-10; Tyrone 1-16 Kerry 0-14.

Final: Apr 1: Dublin v Galway

DIVISION 2

Round 1: Clare 1-12 Cavan 2-9; Tipperary 3-16 Cork 1-16; Down 1-14 Louth 0-11; Roscommon 2-12 Meath 2-12.

Round 2: Cavan 3-17 Louth 0-14; Cork 1-13 Down 0-10; Meath 0-21 Clare 0-7; Roscommon 1-17 Tipperary 3-9.

Round 3: Clare 0-11 Tipperary 0-11; Cork 2-11 Louth 0-10; Down 0-12 Roscommon 0-7; Cavan 2-14 Meath 1-12.

Round 4: Tipperary 2-15 Meath 1-10; Cavan 0-14 Cork 0-11; Clare 1-14 Down 1-12; Roscommon 1-21 Louth 0-12.

Round 5: Cavan 0-17 Down 0-14; Roscommon 2-19 Clare 2-12; Cork 2-16 Meath1-15; Tipperary 2-17 Louth 0-9.

Round 6: Clare 0-14 Cork 0-12; Roscommon 0-15 Cavan 0-13. Louth v Meath – Postponed; Down v Tipperary – Postponed

Round 7: Mar 25: Cavan 0-17 Tipperary 2-10; Clare 3-12 Louth1-11; Meath 4-14 Down 1-14; Roscommon 0-17 Cork 1-11.

Final: Apr 1: Cavan v Roscommon

DIVISION 3

Round 1: Armagh 2-17 Sligo 0-9; Westmeath 2-17 Derry 2-14; Fermanagh 3-7 Wexford 2-5; Longford 3-18 Offaly 1-13.

Round 2: Fermanagh 2-11 Offaly 1-6; Longford 1-13 Derry 1-6; Sligo 1-16 Wexford 1-13; Armagh 2-17 Westmeath 1-11.

Round 3: Armagh 1-11 Longford 1-10; Westmeath 0-16 Wexford 1-10; Derry 1-15 Offaly 0-13; Fermanagh 0-13 Sligo 0-8.

Round 4: Fermanagh 1-16 Derry 3-8; Longford 1-12 Wexford 0-9; Armagh 1-15 Offaly 1-9; Westmeath 0-20 Sligo 0-14.

Round 5: Armagh 1-15 Derry 0-14; Sligo 0-18 Longford 2-12; Westmeath 0-14 Fermanagh 1-9; Offaly 1-13 Wexford 1-10.

Round 6: Derry 2-20 Wexford 3-8; Fermanagh 0-7 Armagh 0-7: Longford 1-16 Westmeath 1-12; Offaly 0-8 Sligo 0-8.

Round 7: Fermanagh 1-10 Longford 1-9; Sligo 3-11 Derry 2-12; Offaly 1-20 Westmeath 1-14; Wexford 0-12 Armagh 1-8.

Final: Mar 31: Armagh v Fermanagh

DIVISION 4

Round 1: Carlow 2-14 London 2-9; Laois 2-12 Limerick 0-9; Antrim 0-15 Leitrim 0-5; Wicklow 0-12 Waterford 0-12.

Round 2: Laois 3-16 Leitrim 3-10; Carlow 2-11 Limerick 0-14; London 1-16 Wicklow 0-10; Antrim 2-12 Waterford 0-10.

Round 3: Laois 0-18 Waterford 1-11; Carlow 2-11 Leitrim 0-5; Antrim 0-12 Wicklow 0-12; London 2-8 Limerick 2-8.

Round 4: Carlow 2-12 Waterford 2-9; Leitrim 2-18 Limerick 1-9 Laois 1-16 Wicklow 0-10; Antrim 0-17 London 0-13.

Round 5: Carlow 1-17 Wicklow 0-12; Limerick 2-10 Waterford 2-9; Mar 31/Apr 1: London v Leitrim; Laois v Antrim;

Round 6: Laois 0-17 London 2-9; Carlow 1-12 Antrim 0-12; Waterford v Leitrim; Wicklow v Limerick.

Round 7: Laois 1-6 Carlow 0-8; Leitrim 2-15 Wicklow 0-10; Antrim 1-13 Limerick 0-12; Waterford 1-16 London 1-14.

Final: Mar 31: Carlow v Laois