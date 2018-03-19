Dublin and Galway Share Spoils In League Thriller

Galway and Dublin will meet again in a fortnight in the final of Division One of the Allianz National Football league following their 0-13 all draw yesterday in Pearse Stadium. The draw guaranteed Dublin’s place in the final in what was a fractious affair with Eoghan O’Gara getting a red card with several yellow and black cards also produced to both sides.

After the game, Barry Cullinane spoke to Galway manager Kevin Walsh

Barry then spoke to Galway captain Damien Comer

Finally, Barry spoke to Dublin manager Jim Gavin

The Sides will meet again in the National League Final on Easter Sunday in Croke Park