Music - Sunday Night

Drowning stats for the West lead to warning on safety

By GBFM News
October 21, 2018

Time posted: 5:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 18 people in the West died as a result of drowning last year leading Inland Fisheries Ireland to remind anglers to follow safety guidelines while fishing.

Nationally, 109 people drowned in Irish waters last year.

Inland Fisheries Ireland says anglers often have to deal with changing conditions and hidden dangers so it is vital to exercise safety practices.

Simple measures that can be taken include wearing a life jacket, carrying a phone in a water proof bag, bringing a partner with you and taking time to observe weather, water and tide conditions.

Head of Business Development at Inland Fisheries Ireland, Suzanne Campion, says anglers sometimes take safety for granted

October 21, 2018
