Drop in new car registrations in Galway during October

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New car registrations were down by over 3 percent in Galway last month, when compared to the same time last year.

However, the figure for the county is significantly better than the national average of an 11 percent drop year-on-year.

Overall, so far this year registrations for 2018 vehicles are down 4.4 per cent – but there has been an increase in used imports.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry say factors such as Brexit has led to the downfall of the new car market.