FYI - News for Galway

Drop in birth rates at Galway hospitals during 2017

By GBFM News
October 11, 2018

Time posted: 5:53 pm

There’s been a drop in births at Galway’s hospitals – while there’s been an increase in admittance rates to Emergency Departments.

Just some of the statistics contained in the Saolta Hospital Group’s Annual Report for 2017.

The 2017 report outlines figures for seven hospitals in the Saolta Hospital Group – covering the west and northwest – of which UHG is the primary center.

Other Galway hospitals in the group are Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe and Merlin Park in the city.

It notes that UHG remained the most challenged Saolta Hospital in terms of trolley figures but notes that Portiuncula made ‘significant improvement’ last year.

The full report is available at Saolta.ie

Galway Bay FM News Desk
October 11, 2018
