Drop in birth rates at Galway hospitals during 2017

There’s been a drop in births at Galway’s hospitals – while there’s been an increase in admittance rates to Emergency Departments.

Just some of the statistics contained in the Saolta Hospital Group’s Annual Report for 2017.

The 2017 report outlines figures for seven hospitals in the Saolta Hospital Group – covering the west and northwest – of which UHG is the primary center.

Other Galway hospitals in the group are Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe and Merlin Park in the city.

It notes that UHG remained the most challenged Saolta Hospital in terms of trolley figures but notes that Portiuncula made ‘significant improvement’ last year.

The full report is available at Saolta.ie