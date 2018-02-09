Draws announced for The County Senior And Intermediate Hurling Championships

The Groups for the Salthill Hotel Senior A and B Hurling Championships have been announced following the draw held in the Maldron Hotel in Oranmore.

The Groups for the McGettigans County Intermediate Hurling Championship has also been drawn.

The Senior A Hurling Championship 2018 will be split into two groups.

In Group 1

St Thomas

Kilnadeema/Leitrim

Cruaghwell

Liam Mellows

Castlegar

Tommy Larkins

In Group 2

Mullagh

Loughrea

Cappataggle

Gort

Portumna

Sarsfields

The Senior B Hurling Championship 2018 will also be split into two groups.

In Group 1

Turloughmore

Ballindereen

Clarinbridge

Killimordaly

Ahascragh/Fohenagh

Beagh

In Group 2

Ardrahan

Padraig Pearses

Athenry

Tynagh/Abbey/Duniry

Abbeyknockmoy

Moycullen

The McGettigan Intermediate Hurling Championship has also been split into two groups

In Group 1, there are seven teams

Killimor

Kilconieron

Kinvara

Kilbeacanty

Castlegar

Kiltormer

Annaghdown

In Group 2, there are six teams



Carnmore

An Spideal

Rahoon/Newcastle

Meelick/Eyrecourt

Sylane

Oranmore/Maree