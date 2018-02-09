Draws announced for The County Senior And Intermediate Hurling Championships

The Groups for the Salthill Hotel Senior A and B Hurling Championships have been announced following the draw held in the Maldron Hotel in Oranmore.
The Groups for the McGettigans County Intermediate Hurling Championship has also been drawn.
The Senior A Hurling Championship 2018 will be split into two groups.
In Group 1
St Thomas
Kilnadeema/Leitrim
Cruaghwell
Liam Mellows
Castlegar
Tommy Larkins
In Group 2
Mullagh
Loughrea
Cappataggle
Gort
Portumna
Sarsfields
The Senior B Hurling Championship 2018 will also be split into two groups.
In Group 1
Turloughmore
Ballindereen
Clarinbridge
Killimordaly
Ahascragh/Fohenagh
Beagh
In Group 2
Ardrahan
Padraig Pearses
Athenry
Tynagh/Abbey/Duniry
Abbeyknockmoy
Moycullen
The McGettigan Intermediate Hurling Championship has also been split into two groups
In Group 1, there are seven teams
Killimor
Kilconieron
Kinvara
Kilbeacanty
Castlegar
Kiltormer
Annaghdown
In Group 2, there are six teams
Carnmore
An Spideal
Rahoon/Newcastle
Meelick/Eyrecourt
Sylane
Oranmore/Maree