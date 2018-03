The draw has been announced for the last sixteen of the Roscommon and District League Challenge Cup with these games taking place on the 8th of April.

Ballinasloe Town will be at home to Ballaghaderreen, Moore United will host Castlerea Celtic, Boyle Celtic are at home to Cloonfad United, Moylough 79’ at home to Cam Celtic, Dysart are away to St Peters, Rahara Rovers are away to CP Ajax or Lough Harps, Skyvalley Rovers are at home to St Johns Athletic and Ballymoe are away to Shiven Rovers.