Draw takes place for 2018/19 Top Oil Connacht Schools Cups

The draw has taken place of the 2018/19 Top Oil Connacht Schools Cups, which will feature the largest ever amount of competing teams in the competitions.

A record 62 teams learned their opponents at yesterday’s draw which was held at the Heineken Rugby Clubhouse at The Sportsground, prior to Connacht’s Guinness PRO14 win over Dragons.

Reigning Senior A champions Garbally have been paired alongside Colaiste Iognaid, the team they beat in last year’s decider, as well as Summerhill College. Pool 2 will be contested by Marist College, Roscommon CBS and Sligo Grammar.

Meanwhile in the Junior A Cup Marist College will defend their title with pool games against Colaiste Iognaid, Summerhill College and Sligo Grammar. Pool 2 will contain Garbally, CBS Roscommon, St Muiredachs and The Bish.

The opening pool games taking place on Wednesday 16th January. Further pool games on Wednesday 23rd and Wednesday 30th January will determine who will go on to the knockout stages.

The draw is listed below.

Junior Emerging Cup Pool 1 Pool 2 Pool 3 Swinford St Tiernans Enniscrone St Josephs Foxford Sancta Maria College Scoil Chuimsitheach St Brigids Loughrea Athlone CC St Pauls Oughterard Abbey CC Gortnor Abbey Senior Emerging Cup Pool 1 Pool 2 Lacken Cross Sancta Maria College Clarin College Enniscrone Abbey CC St Jarlaths Tuam Swinford St Pauls Oughterard Pool 3 Pool 4 St Josephs Foxford Colaiste Chiaran Colaiste Bhaile Chlair Athlone CC St Raphaels Clifden CS Roscommon CC Junior Development Cup Pool 1 Pool 2 Pool 3 Gallen CS Rice College St Geralds Castlebar St Marys Ballygar HRC Mountbellew Gort CS Colaiste Einde Salthill Colaiste Bhaile Chlair Gortnor Abbey Pres Headford Pres Athenry St Jarlaths Tuam Senior Development Cup Pool 1 Pool 2 Pool 3 HRC Mountbellew Yeats College Pres Athenry Gortnor Abbey Colaiste Einde Salthill Gallen CS St Geralds Castlebar Scoil Chuimsitheach Pres Headford St Muiredachs Calasanctius Junior A Cup Pool 1 Pool 2 Garbally College Colaiste Iognaid CBS Roscommon Marist College St Muiredachs Summerhill College The Bish Sligo Grammar Senior A Cup Pool 1 Pool 2 Garbally College Marist College Colaiste Iognaid CBS Roscommon Summerhill College Sligo Grammar