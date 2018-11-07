15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Draw takes place for 2018/19 Top Oil Connacht Schools Cups

November 7, 2018

The draw has taken place of the 2018/19 Top Oil Connacht Schools Cups, which will feature the largest ever amount of competing teams in the competitions.

A record 62 teams learned their opponents at yesterday’s draw which was held at the Heineken Rugby Clubhouse at The Sportsground, prior to Connacht’s Guinness PRO14 win over Dragons.

Reigning Senior A champions Garbally have been paired alongside Colaiste Iognaid, the team they beat in last year’s decider, as well as Summerhill College. Pool 2 will be contested by Marist College, Roscommon CBS and Sligo Grammar.

Meanwhile in the Junior A Cup Marist College will defend their title with pool games against Colaiste Iognaid, Summerhill College and Sligo Grammar. Pool 2 will contain Garbally, CBS Roscommon, St Muiredachs and The Bish.

The opening pool games taking place on Wednesday 16th January. Further pool games on Wednesday 23rd and Wednesday 30th January will determine who will go on to the knockout stages.

Junior Emerging Cup
Pool 1 Pool 2 Pool 3
Swinford St Tiernans Enniscrone
St Josephs Foxford Sancta Maria College Scoil Chuimsitheach
St Brigids Loughrea Athlone CC St Pauls Oughterard
Abbey CC Gortnor Abbey
Senior Emerging Cup
Pool 1 Pool 2
Lacken Cross Sancta Maria College
Clarin College Enniscrone
Abbey CC St Jarlaths Tuam
Swinford St Pauls Oughterard
Pool 3 Pool 4
St Josephs Foxford Colaiste Chiaran
Colaiste Bhaile Chlair Athlone CC
St Raphaels Clifden CS
Roscommon CC
Junior Development Cup
Pool 1 Pool 2 Pool 3
Gallen CS Rice College St Geralds Castlebar
St Marys Ballygar HRC Mountbellew Gort CS
Colaiste Einde Salthill Colaiste Bhaile Chlair Gortnor Abbey
Pres Headford Pres Athenry St Jarlaths Tuam
Senior Development Cup
Pool 1 Pool 2 Pool 3
HRC Mountbellew Yeats College Pres Athenry
Gortnor Abbey Colaiste Einde Salthill Gallen CS
St Geralds Castlebar Scoil Chuimsitheach Pres Headford
St Muiredachs Calasanctius
Junior A Cup
Pool 1 Pool 2
Garbally College Colaiste Iognaid
CBS Roscommon Marist College
St Muiredachs Summerhill College
The Bish Sligo Grammar
Senior A Cup
Pool 1 Pool 2
Garbally College Marist College
Colaiste Iognaid CBS Roscommon
Summerhill College Sligo Grammar
