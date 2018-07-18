Draw made for ‘Battle of the Champions’

The eagerly anticipated ‘Battle of the Champions’ is happening this weekend as 16 former winners of the All Ireland club hurling championship descend on host club St Thomas’ for a special 7-a-side tournament on Saturday and Sunday. The draw will see the sides divided into 4 groups of 4 teams, with the top 2 teams making the quarter finals on Sunday at 12 noon.

Group A: Portumna, Doora-Barefield, James Stephens, Clarinbridge

Group B: Na Piarsiagh, Sarsfields, Glenmore, Birr

Group C: Newtownshandrum, Athenry, Castlegar, Buffers Alley

Group D: Roscrea, St Thomas, Kiltormer, St Martins