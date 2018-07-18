15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Draw made for ‘Battle of the Champions’

By Sport GBFM
July 18, 2018

Time posted: 11:19 am

The eagerly anticipated ‘Battle of the Champions’ is happening this weekend as 16 former winners of the All Ireland club hurling championship descend on host club St Thomas’ for a special 7-a-side tournament on Saturday and Sunday. The draw will see the sides divided into 4 groups of 4 teams, with the top 2 teams making the quarter finals on Sunday at 12 noon.

Group A: Portumna, Doora-Barefield, James Stephens, Clarinbridge

Group B: Na Piarsiagh, Sarsfields, Glenmore, Birr

Group C: Newtownshandrum, Athenry, Castlegar, Buffers Alley

Group D: Roscrea, St Thomas, Kiltormer, St Martins

