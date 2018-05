The draw for rounds one and two of the Flogas Irish Amateur Open which takes place at Royal County Down from 17-20 May 2018 has been announced.

Galway will be represented by Athenry’s Allan Hill and Davit Kitt, Eddie McCormack of Galway Bay Golf Club and Ronan Mullarney of Galway Golf Club in this year’s competition.

The draw is available here: https://www.golfnet.ie/guilive#/competition/1421435/teetimes

The online version will be updated with reserves as withdrawals occur over the coming days.