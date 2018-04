Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a drop in membership of secondary teachers’ union the ASTI across Galway.

The unions’ branches in Tuam and East Galway have seen decreases of around 20% between 2016 and 2017.

According to the Irish Times, ASTI membership is now at its lowest level in 15 years.

It follows a dispute last year between the union and the government, which triggered pay losses for thousands of members.