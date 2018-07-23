15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Over the Line - Sport

Over the Line - Sport

DPP appeals sentence given to drunk driver from Kilcolgan who killed pedestrian and injured 2 gardai

By GBFM News
July 23, 2018

Time posted: 6:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The DPP has appealed the sentence handed down to a drunk driver who killed a pedestrian and injured two Gardaí.

Adrian Nestor from Keamsella, Kilcolgan was given 240 hours community service instead of a four year prison sentence.

In the early hours of Feb 1st 2016, two Gardaí found 66yo Liam McDonnell on a stretch of the N18 in Ardrahan.

He’d been reported missing from a nearby nursing home and they were trying to get him into a patrol car when Adrian Nestor crashed into them.

Mr. McDonnell was pronounced dead at the scene and the two Gardaí were hospitalised.

Mr. Nestor later admitted being drunk behind the wheel and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and serious injury.

Mr. McDonnell’s widow didn’t want him to go to jail and he was sentenced to 240 hours of community service in lieu of a four year prison term.

The DPP has now appealed that decision accusing the judge of taking the mitigating factors into account not once but twice thereby “double discounting”.

Counsel for Mr. Nestor claimed what the judge did was “reasonable” given the circumstances.

A judgement is due to be delivered tomorrow week.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Rusheen Bay Windsurfing School sold to private buyer despite public campaign to buy it
July 23, 2018
Rusheen Bay Windsurfing School sold to private buyer despite public campaign to buy it
July 23, 2018
Motorway due to re-open between Ballinasloe and Athlone
July 23, 2018
Supermacs’ Pat McDonagh plans services area for Galway to Limerick motorway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 23, 2018
Henry De Bromhead bids for further Galway Plate success
July 23, 2018
Galway Bay Swim sees 150 swimmers cross the bay for Cancer Care West
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK