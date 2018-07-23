DPP appeals sentence given to drunk driver from Kilcolgan who killed pedestrian and injured 2 gardai

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The DPP has appealed the sentence handed down to a drunk driver who killed a pedestrian and injured two Gardaí.

Adrian Nestor from Keamsella, Kilcolgan was given 240 hours community service instead of a four year prison sentence.

In the early hours of Feb 1st 2016, two Gardaí found 66yo Liam McDonnell on a stretch of the N18 in Ardrahan.

He’d been reported missing from a nearby nursing home and they were trying to get him into a patrol car when Adrian Nestor crashed into them.

Mr. McDonnell was pronounced dead at the scene and the two Gardaí were hospitalised.

Mr. Nestor later admitted being drunk behind the wheel and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and serious injury.

Mr. McDonnell’s widow didn’t want him to go to jail and he was sentenced to 240 hours of community service in lieu of a four year prison term.

The DPP has now appealed that decision accusing the judge of taking the mitigating factors into account not once but twice thereby “double discounting”.

Counsel for Mr. Nestor claimed what the judge did was “reasonable” given the circumstances.

A judgement is due to be delivered tomorrow week.