15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 2000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sports Roundup

Sports Roundup

Doughiska’s Corey O’Malley To Fight For World Title

By Sport GBFM
May 13, 2018

Time posted: 12:21 pm

Corey O’Malley from Ballybrit in Galway city, who fights out of the Galway Black Dragon Kickboxing Club, will travel to Kent at the weekend with his coach Pete Foley to fight for the WKO Full Contact Kickboxing rules -58kg World Title.
His opponent is current British Champion and 2016 Unified World Games Champion Kyle Payne from Kent.
Corey, who took a Silver medal in the 2017 Unified World games and was offered this opportunity in early March so he’s had a full 10 week training camp and is in excellent shape for the fight.
Big thanks to all his training and sparring partners at Black Dragon and in particular to his stablemate Thomas Scarry for all the help with his stamina training at weekends.
Corey is a transition year student at the Merlin College in Doughiska.
With a bit of luck after this weekend – he’ll be a World Champion.

print
Sport
Full report: Galway’s wealthiest politicians
Win tickets to The Rollin Stoned at Leisureland with Ronan Lardner
May 13, 2018
Galway 1-12 Mayo 0-12 – The Commentary
May 13, 2018
GALWAY V MAYO – MATCH TRACKER
May 13, 2018
Galway Open Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Defence With Win Over Offaly

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

May 13, 2018
Pro-life campaigners hosting city meeting to address abortion referendum
May 13, 2018
Full report: Galway’s wealthiest politicians

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline