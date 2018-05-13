Doughiska’s Corey O’Malley To Fight For World Title

Corey O’Malley from Ballybrit in Galway city, who fights out of the Galway Black Dragon Kickboxing Club, will travel to Kent at the weekend with his coach Pete Foley to fight for the WKO Full Contact Kickboxing rules -58kg World Title.

His opponent is current British Champion and 2016 Unified World Games Champion Kyle Payne from Kent.

Corey, who took a Silver medal in the 2017 Unified World games and was offered this opportunity in early March so he’s had a full 10 week training camp and is in excellent shape for the fight.

Big thanks to all his training and sparring partners at Black Dragon and in particular to his stablemate Thomas Scarry for all the help with his stamina training at weekends.

Corey is a transition year student at the Merlin College in Doughiska.

With a bit of luck after this weekend – he’ll be a World Champion.

