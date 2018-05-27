15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sports Sunday

Sports Sunday

Doughiska information event for families in mortgage distress

By GBFM News
May 27, 2018

Time posted: 10:19 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – People in Galway who have distressed mortgages or are facing bank repossession are encouraged to attend an information event in the city tomorrow (28/5).

The Open Society Foundation is organising along with local housing activists to inform people in mortgage distress of legal approaches open to them.

The event will take place at 6p.m at ARD Family Resource Cenre in Doughiska.

Aine Treanor from Open Society Foundation says there ARE some options for people facing eviction.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Win an iPad compliments of iSupply with Ronan Lardner
Loughrea pedestrian walkways to close to facilitate lighting works
May 27, 2018
Galway buskers to demonstrate in city against new bye-laws
May 27, 2018
Roadworks to get underway on Loughrea bypass
May 27, 2018
Loughrea pedestrian walkways to close to facilitate lighting works

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 26, 2018
Stage set for SPAR5s National Finals in the Aviva
May 26, 2018
Galway Masters Footballers Overcome Clare In Championship
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK