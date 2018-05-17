Double Success For Connacht Rugby At Rugby Players Ireland Awards

There was a double success for Connacht Rugby as Bundee Aki and Claire Molloy both came home with honours at last night’s Rugby Players Ireland awards in Dublin.

Bundee claimed the Supporters Player of the Year Award after seeing off seven other nominees in a public vote decided by the Irish fans. It was a stunning year for our centre as he made his international breakthrough – making his debut in the November Internationals before playing all but 20 minutes of the Grand Slam winning Six Nations campaign.

Meanwhile Claire Molloy was honoured with the prestigious Women’s XV Player of the Year after another brilliant campaign. The Galway native put in another set of impressive performances in the Irish green during the Women’s Six Nations, becoming a real leader of the squad since donning the captain’s armband at the Women’s Rugby World Cup last summer.

Congrats to both on their brilliant achievements.