15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Big Drive Home

The Big Drive Home

Double Success For Connacht Rugby At Rugby Players Ireland Awards

By Sport GBFM
May 17, 2018

Time posted: 3:01 pm

There was a double success for Connacht Rugby as Bundee Aki and Claire Molloy both came home with honours at last night’s Rugby Players Ireland awards in Dublin.

Bundee claimed the Supporters Player of the Year Award after seeing off seven other nominees in a public vote decided by the Irish fans. It was a stunning year for our centre as he made his international breakthrough – making his debut in the November Internationals before playing all but 20 minutes of the Grand Slam winning Six Nations campaign.

Meanwhile Claire Molloy was honoured with the prestigious Women’s XV Player of the Year after another brilliant campaign. The Galway native put in another set of impressive performances in the Irish green during the Women’s Six Nations, becoming a real leader of the squad since donning the captain’s armband at the Women’s Rugby World Cup last summer.

Congrats to both on their brilliant achievements.

 

 

print
Sport
Galway 5-18 Offaly 2-15 – The Commentary
City march to mark solidarity with Cervical Check victims
May 17, 2018
Godolphin Stud and Stable Staff Awards to be Streamed Live Monday Night
May 17, 2018
LGFA Announce List Of Companies Who Will Take Part In 2018 Interfirms Blitz
May 17, 2018
Galway 5-18 Offaly 2-15 – The Commentary

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

May 17, 2018
Firm behind proposed Galway Docks development argues project is plan-led
May 17, 2018
Irish Secondary Schools ‘Rocketing’ to success as winners of Ireland’s Young Food Entrepreneur competition are announced

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline