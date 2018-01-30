Double honour for NUI Galway School of Psychology researchers

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

NUI Galway School of Psychology researchers Dr Elaine Toomey and Dr David Mothersill have received awards from the Irish Canadian University Foundation and the Royal Irish Academy.

Dr Toomey from the Health Behaviour Change Research Group, led by Professor Molly Byrne received the James M Flaherty Early Career Researcher Award’.

The award will allow further research on the adaptation of ‘Football Fans in Training’ an effective health behaviour change intervention that used Scottish professional football clubs to engage with overweight and obese men.

Dr David Mothersill received the ‘Royal Irish Academy Charlemont Grant’ for his research in Cognitive Neuroscience, led by Professor Gary Donohoe

Dr Mothersill received the award for research into schizophrenia that will be useful in predicting real world social skills.

The award will allow him to take the computerized test he is developing and bring it to Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, where he will receive expert feedback