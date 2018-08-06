Donnelly and Gallagher claim top prizes at Loughrea Triathlon Festival

By DECLAN ROONEY

East Galway was blasted with sunshine as the 2018 edition of the Loughrea Triathlon Festival took place on Sunday last on the shores of Lough Rea.

With racers ranging from the age of seven to 70-plus, more than 450 triathletes took to the water on the day, with plenty of local success from Predator Triathlon Club mixed with the good results for other local and national clubs.

The top prizes on the day went to Mayo racer Stephen Donnelly from the Liquid Motion Club, who claimed first place in the BMW National Series Men’s Sprint in a time just outside the hour mark (1:00:37), while his compatriot Maeve Gallagher, from the Westport Triathlon Club, was first lady home in a time of 1:04:01.

Top local finisher was Predator Triathlon Club’s Ben Ryan, who claimed third place in the men’s race – and first in the 16-19 year age category – while his clubmate Tiernan Burke impressed in the water and on the bike to claim a sixth place. Fabian Mangan and Ben Vahey (Galway TC) also logged impressive performances.

Fresh from a study break away from the sport, Predator TC’s Caron Ryan performed well to become the first local lady home, while Celia Davin and Mary Corless – both Tri Lakes TC – also registered impressive performances on the day.

Perhaps the most eye catching result of the morning session came from local racer William Fitzgerald, who won the Try-a-Tri event in his first ever triathlon. A new recruit into Predator Triathlon Club, Fitzgerald came home in a time of 41:45, almost two-and-a-half minutes ahead of Ennis TC’s Eanna McElroy. Sean Saville and Siobhan Day from Tri Lakes TC were also involved in the competitive end of the race.

Meanwhile, Andrew Ainley’s Spartans Galway TC claimed the honours in the relay championship in a time of 1:06:58.

The morning session of the race was taken up by the youths’ races, with events here dominated by host club Predator TC. The 7-9 year category started off the action, with Jake Bell taking the win, while Harry Barrett and Eoghan Donnelly claimed top five finishes.

In the 10-11 age grade, Predator TC’s Amelie Bocquet was first girl home in a brilliant time of 19:15, while Ross Mitchell of Tri Lakes caught the eye in the boys’ race.

Ardrahan racer Mathys Bocquet was first across the line in the 12-13 year race in a stunning 25:03 – more than a minute ahead of second place, while Robert Donnelly (Predator TC) and Galway TC duo Molly Boote and Isabella Burke had strong races.

British racer Luke Saunders took the honours in a competitive 14-15 year category, while Predator TC claimed three of the top five places in the race as Ralf Bodamer, Luke Burke and Eoghan McDermott all raced well. The relay team of Eoin McClearn and Shauna Bocquet also impressed in the Predator TC colours.

For more information visit www.loughreatriathlon.ie or www.predatortriclub.ie.