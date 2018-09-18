Donie Greene Memorial Tournament to take place this weekend

The second annual Donie Greene Memorial Tournament will take place at Calascantius College, Oranmore, Co. Galway on Saturday and Sunday, September 22nd and 23rd.
The tournament will see Basketball Ireland Super League teams including Maree, Moycullen, Templeogue, Belfast Star and Griffith College Swords Thunder go head-to-head for top honours, setting the scene nicely for the tip off of the 2018/19 season the following weekend. The action gets underway at 10am with Local sides Maree and Moycullen locking horns and runs throughout the day with further games on Sunday morning before the final at 3pm.
The schedule is below:
Saturday, September 22nd, 2018:
Maree v Moycullen, 10am
Templeogue v Griffith College Swords Thunder, 11.30am
Belfast Star v Moycullen, 1pm
Templeogue v Maree, 2.30pm
Griffith College Swords Thunder v Belfast Star, 4pm
Moycullen v Templeogue, 5.30pm
Maree v Griffith College Swords Thunder, 7pm
Sunday, September 23rd, 2018
Belfast Star v Templeogue, 10am
Griffith College Swords Thunder v Moycullen, 11.30am
Maree v Belfast Star, 1pm
FINAL, 3pm