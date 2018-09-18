15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Donie Greene Memorial Tournament to take place this weekend

By Sport GBFM
September 18, 2018

Time posted: 1:55 pm

The second annual Donie Greene Memorial Tournament will take place at Calascantius College, Oranmore, Co. Galway on Saturday and Sunday, September 22nd and 23rd.

The tournament will see Basketball Ireland Super League teams including Maree, Moycullen, Templeogue, Belfast Star and Griffith College Swords Thunder go head-to-head for top honours, setting the scene nicely for the tip off of the 2018/19 season the following weekend. The action gets underway at 10am with Local sides Maree and Moycullen locking horns and runs throughout the day with further games on Sunday morning before the final at 3pm.

The schedule is below:

Saturday, September 22nd, 2018:

Maree v Moycullen, 10am

Templeogue v Griffith College Swords Thunder, 11.30am

Belfast Star v Moycullen, 1pm

Templeogue v Maree, 2.30pm

Griffith College Swords Thunder v Belfast Star, 4pm

Moycullen v Templeogue, 5.30pm

Maree v Griffith College Swords Thunder, 7pm

 

Sunday, September 23rd, 2018 

Belfast Star v Templeogue, 10am

Griffith College Swords Thunder v Moycullen, 11.30am

Maree v Belfast Star, 1pm

FINAL, 3pm

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline