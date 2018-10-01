Donal O’Shea named Minor Hurler of the Year

Galway Minor full forward, Donal O’Shea was named Electric Ireland Minor Star Awards Hurler of the Year at the second annual Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Awards in Croke Park on Saturday. Donal had an impressive season for Galway’s Minor Hurlers. A tally of 1-37 across four wins en-route to the All-Ireland title is proof of the Salthill-Knocknacarra man’s impact, but his influence spread beyond the bare numbers. Metronomic from frees, his full-forward play was central to what was a well-oiled Tribesmen attacking unit. Man of the Match in the semi-final win over Dublin, he scored ten points as Kilkenny were beaten in the final to crown Galway back to back Minor All-Ireland Hurling Champions.

O’Shea was announced as Hurler of the year as part of this year’s Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Awards. The event celebrated the Minor Football and Hurling Teams of the Year, who were joined by their families and representatives from their County boards and management teams in Croke Park.

Galway legend Mattie Murphy was also honoured with the Electric Ireland Special Merit Award, presented to him by Minor Star Awards judge and former Galway hurler Ollie Canning, for his significant contribution to Minor Hurling having led Galway to six All-Ireland Minor titles during his reign as Manager with the county. Paul Walsh was named as Electric Ireland Minor Footballer of the Year as Kerry secured their fifth Minor All-Ireland title. The Brosna clubman was the scorer of 1-7 in the Munster Minor Football final win over Clare and notched three points in the All-Ireland semi-final against Monaghan and another four in the All-Ireland decider.

Speaking following the announcement of the Electric Ireland Hurling Player of the Year award, Donal O’Shea noted his delight; “It was a total surprise to me, I didn’t know beforehand at all who was going to win the award, but I’m delighted, it’s a huge honour for me! I’d like to thank the awards selectors, Michael Fennelly, Ollie Canning and Electric Ireland, it’s a really good initiative. I think the tone of the event today was great too.”

Ollie Canning, Electric Ireland Minor Star Awards Judge said; “Today’s awards are a reflection of a great Electric Ireland Minor Championship season. The Football and Hurling Teams of the Year along with Paul (Walsh) and Donal (O’Shea) as Players of the Year highlight the quality of players that are coming through the ranks. It was also an honour for me to award the former Galway Minor coach, Mattie Murphy with the Special Merit Award. Mattie played such a major role in my career as well as so many other’s careers so to have him here today and recognise him was something particularly special for me personally.”

John Horan, President, GAA, said; “It’s great to see such talent recognised here today and for these players to be joined in celebration by all those who have supported in getting them to where they are in their playing careers now. For the GAA it’s rewarding because without that support, these players would not be able to reach their full potential. For every player named, it is a huge honour for them and we want to congratulate them and of course Paul Walsh and Donal O’Shea for their individual awards. I am sure they will be the first to acknowledge the role their team mates, managers, families and communities have played in their success with hopefully much more to come.”

Pat O’Doherty, Chief Executive ESB, said; “We are delighted to be back here today for the second annual Electric Ireland Minor Star Awards. We have seen first-hand the importance of acknowledging these players and recognising the commitment that each and every one of them put into the sport they love. This has been another great year for the Championship and as title sponsor, we have seen some riveting games that these players have played a huge part in. It is a huge privilege for us to be able to honour these players today. They are a credit to their parents, families, clubs and communities and no doubt are an inspiration to them all.”

The Awards emphasise that there is ‘nothing minor about playing Minor’ and honour the best individual performers from the entire season. They also recognise the crucial and admirable part played by the families, club members and communities of players who have helped them to get to this point in their sporting career. The four-man awards selection panel who chose the awardees, was unveiled in May, consisting of former All-Star winning Tyrone football captain, Sean Cavanagh, All-Star winning former Cork footballer, Daniel Goulding, eight-time All-Ireland winning former Kilkenny hurler Michael Fennelly and four-time All-Star former Galway defender, Ollie Canning.

Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Footballer of the Year

2018: Paul Walsh, Kerry (Brosna)

2017: David Clifford, Kerry (Fossa)

Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Hurler of the Year

2018: Donal O’Shea, Galway (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

2017: Brian Turnbull, Cork (Douglas)

Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Special Merit Award

2018: Mattie Murphy (Galway Minor All-Ireland Winning Manager x 6 – 1992, 1994, 2004, 2005, 2009, 2011)

2017: Jack O’Connor (Kerry Minor All-Ireland Winning Manager 2014 & 2015)

Electric Ireland 2018 GAA Minor Star Football Team of the Year

John Ball – Kildare, (Clane) Ronan Grimes – Monaghan, (Killanny) Owen Fitzgerald – Kerry, (Gneeveguilla) Tiarnan Woods – Derry, (Drumsurn) Colm Moriarty – Kerry, (Annascaul) Tony Gill – Galway, (Corofin) Mark Lavin – Dublin, (Lucan Sarsfields) Darragh Rahilly – Kerry, (Rathmore) Conor Raftery – Galway, (Northern Gaels) Paul Walsh – Kerry, (Brosna) Mathew Costello – Meath, (Dunshaughlin) Aaron Mulligan – Monaghan, (Latton) Luke Mitchell – Meath, (Dunshaughlin) Eoin Darcy – Wicklow, (Tinahely) Matthew Cooley – Galway, (Corofin)

Electric Ireland 2018 GAA Minor Star Hurling Team of the Year

Patrick Rabbitte – Galway, (St. Mary’s) Conor Whelan – Tipperary, (CJ Kickhams) Shane Jennings – Galway, (Ballinasloe) Jamie Young – Kilkenny, (O’Loughlin Gaels) Darragh Maher – Kilkenny, (St. Lachtain’s) Seán Neary – Galway, (Castlegar) Seán Phelan – Tipperary, (Nenagh Eire OG) Conor Kelly – Kilkenny, (O’Loughlin Gaels) Donal Leavy – Dublin, (Naomh Olaf) James Devaney – Tipperary, (Borris-Ileigh) Cathal O’Neill – Limerick, (Crecora-Manister) Ciarán Brennan – Kilkenny, (Bennettsbridge) Luke Swan – Dublin, (Castleknock) Donal O’Shea – Galway, (Salthill/Knocknacarra) Dean Reilly – Galway, (Pádraig Pearses)