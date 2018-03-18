Documentary on decline in Connemara to feature at major US film festival

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A television documentary about economic and social decline in a Connemara Gaeltacht town land is to feature in the Boston Film Festival which begins this week.

The documentary is the work of well-known television and film producer, Séan Ó Cualáin, and it is focused on his own native town land of Loch Con Aortha (Lough-Con-Era) near Cill Chiaráin.

This documentary produced by Seán Ó Cualáin is entitled “Anseo i Lár an Ghleanna” or “In the Shadow of the Glen”. That is where Loch Con Aortha is: Etched into the landscape – under the imposing Cnoc Mordáin hill in the far west of Connemara.

Seán Ó Cualáin states that since the 1970’s the vigour of this vibrant close knit community, and it’s ancient folk culture have vanished; now, he says, life itself is disappearing from the town land of Loch Con Aortha to the point it seems 21st century Ireland holds no place for it in its future.

Jobs are very scarce, emigration has ravaged the area and the population is getting older.

It could be a story replicated in many rural areas in the west of Ireland.

The documentary will be shown at the Boston Irish Film Festival next Saturday. It will, no doubt, resonate with many in the audience who have themselves emigrated.