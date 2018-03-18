15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Late Night Country

Late Night Country

Documentary on decline in Connemara to feature at major US film festival

By GBFM News
March 18, 2018

Time posted: 5:16 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A television documentary about economic and social decline in a Connemara Gaeltacht town land is to feature in the Boston Film Festival which begins this week.

The documentary is the work of well-known television and film producer, Séan Ó Cualáin, and it is focused on his own native town land of Loch Con Aortha (Lough-Con-Era) near Cill Chiaráin.

 

This documentary produced by Seán Ó Cualáin is entitled “Anseo i Lár an Ghleanna” or “In the Shadow of the Glen”. That is where Loch Con Aortha is: Etched into the landscape – under the imposing Cnoc Mordáin hill in the far west of Connemara.

Seán Ó Cualáin states that since the 1970’s the vigour of this vibrant close knit community, and it’s ancient folk culture have vanished; now, he says, life itself is disappearing from the town land of Loch Con Aortha to the point it seems 21st century Ireland holds no place for it in its future.

Jobs are very scarce, emigration has ravaged the area and the population is getting older.

It could be a story replicated in many rural areas in the west of Ireland.

The documentary will be shown at the Boston Irish Film Festival next Saturday. It will, no doubt, resonate with many in the audience who have themselves emigrated.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Council defers update of Moycullen Local Area Plan
March 18, 2018
Council defers update of Moycullen Local Area Plan
March 18, 2018
Man taken to UHG following fall from city roof
March 17, 2018
MEP for Galway says farmers could lose out in EU budgets

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
March 18, 2018
MATCH TRACKER – National Football League, Galway V Dublin
March 18, 2018
Martin Mulkerrins wins All-Ireland Senior 40×20 Handball Title
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK