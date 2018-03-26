Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to inform customers that there will be disruptions to water supply in all areas supplied by Ahascragh Public Water Supply including Group Water Schemes in Castlegar West, Cornamucklagh, Lowville No. 2 and Castlegar Lisseyegan from 10am until 4pm tomorrow, Tuesday 27th March 2018.

This is to facilitate step testing & leak detection on the network.2759

The areas affected are shown in the map below enclosed in the red boundary.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused by this necessary work,