Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise customers in Ballinasloe that in order to facilitate upgrade works at the water treatment plant there will be disruption to the town water supply commencing from 10pm tonight Tuesday 3rd April and continuing until 6am the following morning, Wednesday 4th April 2018.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise in advance for any inconvenience that may be caused by this essential work.