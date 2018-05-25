Disruption to water supplies in Maree Oranmore Area next week

Irish Water and G.C.C Water Services wish to inform customers in the Maree Road Area that they may experience disruption to their water supplies on the night of next Monday 28th May from 9pm until 5am the following morning, Tuesday 29th May 2018.

This is to facilitate a leak repair on the water network in the area – please see attached location photo and map showing the area outlined in black.

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise in advance for any inconvenience that may be caused by this essential work