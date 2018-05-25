15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Disruption to water supplies in Maree Oranmore Area next week

By Damian Burke
May 25, 2018

Time posted: 10:31 am

Irish Water and G.C.C Water Services wish to inform customers in the Maree Road Area that they may experience disruption to their water supplies on the  night of next Monday 28th May from 9pm until 5am the following morning, Tuesday 29th May 2018.

This is to facilitate a leak repair on the water network in the area – please see attached location photo and map showing the area  outlined in black.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise in advance for any inconvenience that may be caused by this essential work

print
Notice
Voter turnout above average on Inishbofin
May 24, 2018
Flood Alleviation Works taking place this Friday 25th May on the L4309 between Gurtymadden Cross and Mullagh Cross
September 25, 2017