Alan Murphy

Disruption planned at city junction to carry out essential repairs

By GBFM News
March 23, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Motorists are being warned to expect disruption to a major junction just outside the city tomorrow.

The city council says it needs to carry out essential repair work to equipment at the traffic lights at Briarhill.

As a result the lights will not be in operation from 7a.m until 2p.m tomorrow.

It’s expected that traffic will be down to one lane on all approaches to Briarhill for the duration of the work and motorists are urged to be cautious when travelling through the junction.

