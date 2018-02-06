15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Difficulties facing Gaeltacht childcare centres to be discussed at Leinster House

By GBFM News
February 6, 2018

Time posted: 11:22 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The difficulties faced by childcare centres which operate through Irish and are located in Gaeltacht areas such as Connemara, will be discussed today.

The Joint Committee on the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands will meet with representatives of Crann Taca/Comharchumann Shailearna Teo.

Committee Chairperson, Independent Galway West T.D Catherine Connolly, says the committee wants to ensure that the extra difficulties faced by parents are overcome.

The meeting will take place at Leinster House at 5 o’ clock this evening.

