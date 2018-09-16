15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Design team for major stadium development at Galway Racecourse to be announced in January

By GBFM News
September 16, 2018

Time posted: 5:31 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s hoped the successful design team for a major stadium development project at Galway Racecourse will be announced in January.

The project has a particular focus on the parade ring – and management say they want to create a stadium experience ‘unparalleled’ in Ireland.

It’s as the two-day Galway Races September Festival gets underway tomorrow.

 

As part of the €12 million re-development plan, the Parade Ring is set to be completely revamped with increased spectator capacity.

The Galway Race Committee says its aim to is create a stadium experience unparalleled in Ireland.

The project will also see new hospitality venues located underneath the main platform which will open up onto a new landscaped square.

It’s also envisioned that a new pavilion located to the south of the parade ring will accommodate a restaurant boasting panoramic views across the course and parade.

Other aspects of the development include the upgrading of the bookies ring and the creation of a new pre-parade ring to be used as an arrival for horses.

The project is part of an ongoing redevelopment plan which saw the opening of the new ‘Wilson Lynch Building’ at this year’s Summer Festival.

It’s expected a design team will be announced in January following the completion of the tender process, which is underway since earlier this year.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
