Derry Girls star and Oranmore native hits out at theatre critic for calling her fat

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Derry Girls star and Oranmore native Nicola Coughlan has hit out at a theatre critic for calling her fat.

It’s the second time British Theatre Guide reviewer Philip Fisher has commented on her weight when critiquing her performance.

Nicola – who plays Clare in Derry Girls – expressed her disappointment with the website via Twitter and asked how it could continue to support this.

British Theatre Guide has apologised to Nicola for the offence caused and says the words have been removed from the review.