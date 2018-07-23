15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Derek Tohill Wins Mondello Rallycross – Motorsport Ireland Results

By Sport GBFM
July 23, 2018

Time posted: 9:14 am

MONDELLO PARK SPORTS CLUB RALLYCROSS AT MONDELLO PARK, CO KILDARE (ROUND 4 OF PARTS FOR CARS NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP):

SUPER FINAL:

1 Derek Tohill (Ford Fiesta) 3m 55.72s,

2 Gavin Smith (Mitsubishi Mirage) 4m 10.25s,

3 Declan Kelly (Ford Fiesta) 4m 21.09s,

4 Pearse Browne (BMW Compact),

5 Willie Coyne (Opel Corsa),

6 Lloyd Spendlove (Lotus Exige).

 

SUPERCAR FINAL:

1 Derek Tohill (Ford Fiesta) 3m 57.03s,

2 Gavin Smith (Mitsubishi Mirage) 4m 11.50s,

3 Declan Kelly (Ford Fiesta) 4m 20.44s.

 

MODIFIED FINAL:

1 Peter McGarry (Vauxhall VX220) 4m 10.66s,

2 Willie Coyne (Opel Corsa) 4m 17.13s,

3 Pearse Browne (BMW Compact) 4m 17.90s,

4 Lloyd Spendlove (Lotus Exige),

5 Philip Kelly (Peugeot 205),

6 Chris Grimes (Vauxhall Nova).

 

PRODUCTION FINAL:

1 Ciaran Murphy (Peugeot 106) 4m 35.73s,

2 Derek Lenehan (Citroen Saxo) 4m 36.22s,

3 Vincent O’Rourke (Peugeot 205) 4m 49.61s.

 

RALLY CARS FINAL:

1 Patricia Denning (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo) 4m 22.34s,

2 Thomas O’Rafferty (Vauxhall Nova) 4m 32.74s,

3 Joe Downey (Peugeot 106) 4m 50.29s,

4 Coly Loughlin (Honda Integra).

 

FORD FIESTA ZETEC FINAL:

1 David Maher 4m 55.01s,

2 Denis McCrudden 4m 55.90s,

3 Jamie Ferris 4m 58.65s,

4 Brian Matthews.

 

JUNIOR FINAL:

1 Jack Byrne (Ford Fiesta) 4m 51.90s,

2 Christopher Grimes (Ford Fiesta) 4m 53.48s,

3 Danny Nolan (Ford Fiesta) 5m 01.47s,

4 Eoin Kinsella (Ford Fiesta),

5 Luca Grimes (Ford Fiesta).

 

IMOKILLY M C OLLIE KIERCE CAR SALES MINI STAGES RALLY AT MIDLETON, CO CORK (ROUND 4 OF PLASTICBAGS.IE SOUTHERN 4 RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP)

1 David Condell/Paul Kelly (Escort) 40m 01s,

2 Owen Murphy/Anthony Nestor (Lancer Evo 9 Gp N) 40m 15s,

3 Tomas Davies/Eurig Davies (Escort) 40m 19s,

4 David Guest/Jonathan McGrath (Fabia S2000) 40m 22s,

5 Richard Moore/John McCabe (Escort) 40m 56s,

6 Allen Treacy/Bob Fitzgerald (Corolla) 41m 40s.

Juniors: 1 Conor Murphy/Kieran O’Donoghue (Civic) 42m 48s,

2 Cian Walsh/Aaron Browne (Corolla) 45m 11s,

3 Aaron O’Regan/Derek Butler (Civic) 45m 34s.

 

BIRR & DISTRICT M C MULTI VENUE AUTOTEST AT BORRIS-IN-OSSORY, CO LAOIS

1 Richard Meeke (Starlet) 1045.3s,

2 Piers MacFheorais (Mazda MX5) 1080.9s,

3 David Meeke (Starlet) 1108.7s,

4 John McAssey (Starlet) 1113.5s,

5 John Nolan (Starlet) 1120.7s,

6 Frank Lenehan (Starlet) 1127.1s,

7 Philip O’Reilly (Starlet) 1128.2s,

8 Rob Lewis (Starlet) 1128.3s,

9 Stephen Briggs (Mazda MX5) 1159.2s,

10 James Mansfield (Mazda MX5) 1174.9s.

Class winners: Patrick O’Leary (Starlet) 1240.9s, David Meeke, Piers MacFheorais, Rob Lewis, Aoife Ryan (Starlet) 1342.2s, Conor Clarke (Starlet) 1255.7s, Ben Kellett (Starlet) 1535.7s.

 

MAYO & DISTRICT M C LOOSE SURFACE AUTOCROSS AT HARRINGTON’S QUARRY, SWINFORD:

1 Mickey Tynan (Buggy) 3m 57.57s,

2 Derek Mackarel (Berrisford) 4m 00.79s,

3 Eamonn Mimnagh (Buggy) 4m 02.31s,

4 Andy Mackarel (Berrisford) 4m 04.41s,

5 James McCann (Buggy) 4m 06.58s,

6 Paschal McGerney (Buggy) 4m 09.13s.

Class winners: Glen Irwin 4m 17.68s, Mervyn Galbraith 4m 15.57s, Steven Cafferty 4m 27.01s, Ronan Moore 4m 37.80s, Derek Mackarel, Jack Mannion 5m 01.47s, Niall Murphy 5m 02.65s.

