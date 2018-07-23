Derek Tohill Wins Mondello Rallycross – Motorsport Ireland Results

MONDELLO PARK SPORTS CLUB RALLYCROSS AT MONDELLO PARK, CO KILDARE (ROUND 4 OF PARTS FOR CARS NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP):
SUPER FINAL:
1 Derek Tohill (Ford Fiesta) 3m 55.72s,
2 Gavin Smith (Mitsubishi Mirage) 4m 10.25s,
3 Declan Kelly (Ford Fiesta) 4m 21.09s,
4 Pearse Browne (BMW Compact),
5 Willie Coyne (Opel Corsa),
6 Lloyd Spendlove (Lotus Exige).
SUPERCAR FINAL:
1 Derek Tohill (Ford Fiesta) 3m 57.03s,
2 Gavin Smith (Mitsubishi Mirage) 4m 11.50s,
3 Declan Kelly (Ford Fiesta) 4m 20.44s.
MODIFIED FINAL:
1 Peter McGarry (Vauxhall VX220) 4m 10.66s,
2 Willie Coyne (Opel Corsa) 4m 17.13s,
3 Pearse Browne (BMW Compact) 4m 17.90s,
4 Lloyd Spendlove (Lotus Exige),
5 Philip Kelly (Peugeot 205),
6 Chris Grimes (Vauxhall Nova).
PRODUCTION FINAL:
1 Ciaran Murphy (Peugeot 106) 4m 35.73s,
2 Derek Lenehan (Citroen Saxo) 4m 36.22s,
3 Vincent O’Rourke (Peugeot 205) 4m 49.61s.
RALLY CARS FINAL:
1 Patricia Denning (Mitsubishi Lancer Evo) 4m 22.34s,
2 Thomas O’Rafferty (Vauxhall Nova) 4m 32.74s,
3 Joe Downey (Peugeot 106) 4m 50.29s,
4 Coly Loughlin (Honda Integra).
FORD FIESTA ZETEC FINAL:
1 David Maher 4m 55.01s,
2 Denis McCrudden 4m 55.90s,
3 Jamie Ferris 4m 58.65s,
4 Brian Matthews.
JUNIOR FINAL:
1 Jack Byrne (Ford Fiesta) 4m 51.90s,
2 Christopher Grimes (Ford Fiesta) 4m 53.48s,
3 Danny Nolan (Ford Fiesta) 5m 01.47s,
4 Eoin Kinsella (Ford Fiesta),
5 Luca Grimes (Ford Fiesta).
IMOKILLY M C OLLIE KIERCE CAR SALES MINI STAGES RALLY AT MIDLETON, CO CORK (ROUND 4 OF PLASTICBAGS.IE SOUTHERN 4 RALLY CHAMPIONSHIP)
1 David Condell/Paul Kelly (Escort) 40m 01s,
2 Owen Murphy/Anthony Nestor (Lancer Evo 9 Gp N) 40m 15s,
3 Tomas Davies/Eurig Davies (Escort) 40m 19s,
4 David Guest/Jonathan McGrath (Fabia S2000) 40m 22s,
5 Richard Moore/John McCabe (Escort) 40m 56s,
6 Allen Treacy/Bob Fitzgerald (Corolla) 41m 40s.
Juniors: 1 Conor Murphy/Kieran O’Donoghue (Civic) 42m 48s,
2 Cian Walsh/Aaron Browne (Corolla) 45m 11s,
3 Aaron O’Regan/Derek Butler (Civic) 45m 34s.
BIRR & DISTRICT M C MULTI VENUE AUTOTEST AT BORRIS-IN-OSSORY, CO LAOIS
1 Richard Meeke (Starlet) 1045.3s,
2 Piers MacFheorais (Mazda MX5) 1080.9s,
3 David Meeke (Starlet) 1108.7s,
4 John McAssey (Starlet) 1113.5s,
5 John Nolan (Starlet) 1120.7s,
6 Frank Lenehan (Starlet) 1127.1s,
7 Philip O’Reilly (Starlet) 1128.2s,
8 Rob Lewis (Starlet) 1128.3s,
9 Stephen Briggs (Mazda MX5) 1159.2s,
10 James Mansfield (Mazda MX5) 1174.9s.
Class winners: Patrick O’Leary (Starlet) 1240.9s, David Meeke, Piers MacFheorais, Rob Lewis, Aoife Ryan (Starlet) 1342.2s, Conor Clarke (Starlet) 1255.7s, Ben Kellett (Starlet) 1535.7s.
MAYO & DISTRICT M C LOOSE SURFACE AUTOCROSS AT HARRINGTON’S QUARRY, SWINFORD:
1 Mickey Tynan (Buggy) 3m 57.57s,
2 Derek Mackarel (Berrisford) 4m 00.79s,
3 Eamonn Mimnagh (Buggy) 4m 02.31s,
4 Andy Mackarel (Berrisford) 4m 04.41s,
5 James McCann (Buggy) 4m 06.58s,
6 Paschal McGerney (Buggy) 4m 09.13s.
Class winners: Glen Irwin 4m 17.68s, Mervyn Galbraith 4m 15.57s, Steven Cafferty 4m 27.01s, Ronan Moore 4m 37.80s, Derek Mackarel, Jack Mannion 5m 01.47s, Niall Murphy 5m 02.65s.