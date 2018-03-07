Derek O’Connor To Ride Edwulf In Cheltenham Gold Cup

Eleven-time champion point-to-point rider Derek O’Connor has been provided with an opportunity to show the world he is an amateur in name only, as Frank Berry, racing manager to JP McManus, confirmed he will keep the ride on Edwulf in the Gold Cup.

O’Connor, who has more than 1,100 point-to-point winners to his name, was brilliant aboard Joseph O’Brien’s Edwulf in the Unibet Irish Gold Cup last month, delivering his challenge late to record a highly emotional win.

With Barry Geraghty set to ride Anibale Fly or last season’s runner-up Minella Rocco, O’Connor will be entrusted to guide home the general 25-1 chance in front.

If Derek was to win the Gold Cup he would emulate another Galway man, Ardrahan’s Paddy Brennan, who won the Gold Cup on Imperial Commander in 2010.