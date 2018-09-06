15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Deputy O Cuiv rules outs presidential bid against Michael D Higgins

By GBFM News
September 6, 2018

Time posted: 11:57 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Eamon O’ Cuiv has spoken out about his speculated bid for the presidency saying he would not enter the race while Michael D Higgins is running.

The Fianna Fail deputy was speaking on the Keith Finnegan Show after a long period of speculation regarding his potential candidacy.

In July, city councillor Ollie Crowe sent a letter to party colleagues in local authorities nationwide seeking their support for Deputy O’Cuiv to run in the presidential race.

At the time, it’s understood a group of county councillors made plans to write to the Fianna Fáil party leader to ask him to reconsider the decision not to run a candidate.

Today, Deputy O’Cuiv has conceded he did have a meeting with councillors at the end of July at their request.

He added that a letter is being drafted to be issued to the councillors in the coming days as a courtesy.

Deputy O’Cuiv told Keith Finnegan that while Michael D Higgins is in the race, he will not be running.

