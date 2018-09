Galway Bay fm newsroom – A group of business representatives are to meet to Ballinasloe area councillors today to discuss the town’s ‘big dig’.

The deputation from Dunlo Street, Main Street and Society Street will meet councillors ahead of the Ballinasloe Municipal District meeting.

They are set to discuss the town’s big dig and concerns over project delays.

The private meeting takes place at 12.30 ahead of the main meeting which is set to get underway at 2pm.