15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Saturday Night Fever

Saturday Night Fever

Department of Justice describes death of transgender woman at city direct provision centre as ‘unexplained’

By GBFM News
August 4, 2018

Time posted: 10:14 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Justice last night described the death of a transgender woman in a direct provision centre in the city as ‘unexplained’.

The woman, who was known as Sylva and was from Africa, was a resident at the Great Western direction provision centre near Eyre Square.

The Teach Solais LGBT Resource Centre at Merchants Road is holding a closed event this afternoon from 2, for those that knew Sylva.

 

The exact circumstances of the woman’s death are unclear but the Department of Justice confirmed she fell ill at the direct provision centre.

A spokeserson says a post mortem examination is due to take place and until results are known the department will make no further statement.

Two city-based LGBT resource centres, Amach and Teach Solais, have issued a statement of condolence describing the woman as a ‘great friend’.

The Transgender Equality Network says it has been in contact with Gardai and relevant authorities to offer assistance if needed.

In a statement, the Green Party has claimed the woman came to Ireland legally seeking asylum and described the death as a tragedy.

Photo – Teach Solais LGBT+ Resource Centre

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Saturday 4th August, 2018
Increase in attendance on fifth day of Galway Races
August 4, 2018
Galway Minister calls for clarity on deer management measures in place in Kylebrack
August 4, 2018
Galway hurling fans urged to shine a light on road safety this weekend
August 4, 2018
Increase in attendance on fifth day of Galway Races

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 4, 2018
Green Army Beat Spain And Are Going To The World Cup Final!
August 4, 2018
5th for Galway’s Lydia Gurley in Points Race At The European Championships
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK