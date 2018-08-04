Department of Justice describes death of transgender woman at city direct provision centre as ‘unexplained’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Department of Justice last night described the death of a transgender woman in a direct provision centre in the city as ‘unexplained’.

The woman, who was known as Sylva and was from Africa, was a resident at the Great Western direction provision centre near Eyre Square.

The Teach Solais LGBT Resource Centre at Merchants Road is holding a closed event this afternoon from 2, for those that knew Sylva.

The exact circumstances of the woman’s death are unclear but the Department of Justice confirmed she fell ill at the direct provision centre.

A spokeserson says a post mortem examination is due to take place and until results are known the department will make no further statement.

Two city-based LGBT resource centres, Amach and Teach Solais, have issued a statement of condolence describing the woman as a ‘great friend’.

The Transgender Equality Network says it has been in contact with Gardai and relevant authorities to offer assistance if needed.

In a statement, the Green Party has claimed the woman came to Ireland legally seeking asylum and described the death as a tragedy.

