Dempsey Dominates – Chinese F4 Championship : – Motorsport Ireland Weekend Round-up

Current Motorsport Ireland Young Racing Driver of the Year Jordan Dempsey had a superb weekend at Chengdu, in China, winning all three of his races as he settled in to the Chinese F4 Championship series after missing the opening rounds thanks to a late change in his plans for the season.

The 18 year old Mullingar driver was forced to switch from a season of racing in America to the Far East, and on his Chinese debut last month for the Pinnacle Motorsport team, he scored two second places at the Zhuhai circuit. Now he has shown that he is a strong contender for the title, despite never having previously driven on any of the circuits involved.

Defending Parts for Cars Irish Rallycross champion Derek Tohill kept his unbeaten record at home this season by taking another double victory at Mondello Park yesterday, with his Fiesta winning both the Supercar Final and the day’s main race, the Super Final.

Gavin Smith finished second each time at the wheel of Noel Greene’s Mirage, with former champion Declan Kelly taking third place in both races.